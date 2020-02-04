Smart Airport Market being Impelled by Increasing Need to Improve Efficiency of Airport Operations

The aviation industry is undergoing a transitional phase across the world. Smart airports are the latest trend in this industry. According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global smart airport market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.0%% during the period from 2018 to 2026.

The exponential surge in passenger traffic has boosted the need to improve the efficacy of airport operations, leading to the deployment of smart solutions at the airports. The increasing investments in the modernization of airports are also propelling the smart airports market significantly.

Massive Overhaul in Aviation Sector to Support Growth

The commercial aviation sector is experiencing a massive overhaul in its financial conditions, thanks to the installation of smart solutions at airports. Self-service and automated processes have emerged as the major trends among passengers travelling by planes, which has given rise to the deployment of advanced palm prints and fingerprints recognition technologies at airports. Growing concerns over security have been driving the need for e-gates and automated border controls. All these factors are leading to an impressive rise in the global market for smart airports.

The increasing focus on green initiatives is also encouraging the usage of smart solutions at airports for better management of water, energy, waste, and emissions, adding significantly to the growth of worldwide smart airports market.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1041

Landside Solutions to Report Strong Rise in Demand

In terms of solutions, the smart airports market is segmented into terminal side solutions, airside solutions, and landside solution. The landside solutions segment has been leading the global market and is expected to remain doing so over the next few years. However, the terminal side solutions segment is also expected to report a significant rise in the years to come.

The increasing adoption of digital video surveillance and management (DVM) solutions in airports for the improvement in the security is likely to impel the terminal side solutions segment over the next few years.

Leading Players to Take Up Innovation as Key Strategy

The introduction of innovative solutions is the key trend among leading players in the worldwide market for smart airports. Vision-box, a major smart airport solutions provider, has recently introduced automated border control (ABC) system for airports, which has been a massive hit in this market. Curaçao International Airport, Curaçao, John F. Kennedy International Airport, U.S.A., Viracopos International Airport, Brazil, and Queen Beatrix International Airport, Aruba are some of the major international airports that have deployed ABC systems.

Other prominent participants in this market are IBM, Siemens AG, CISCO System Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and QinetiQ Group Plc.