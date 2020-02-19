SMART AGRICULTURE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Smart Agriculture Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Smart Agriculture Industry

Smart Agriculture refers to the relatively controlled conditions, the industrialized production, intensive and efficient to realize the sustainable development of modern agricultural production mode, is the agricultural land matching with advanced facilities, highly technical specification and high benefit of intensive scale operation mode of production.

APAC is one of the prospective markets for smart agriculture. This region has large farmlands and is witnessing a high population growth rate.

The global Smart Agriculture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Smart Agriculture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Smart Agriculture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Deere

Trimble

Raven Industries

Agjunction

Agco

Climate

AG Leader Technology

Precision Planting

SST Development Group

Topcon Positioning Systems

Semiosbio Technologies

Delaval

Boumatic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware (GPS, Drones, Sensors, LED Grow Lights)

Software

Services

Segment by Application

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Smart Agriculture Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Agriculture

1.2 Smart Agriculture Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Hardware (GPS, Drones, Sensors, LED Grow Lights)

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Services

1.3 Smart Agriculture Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Agriculture Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Precision Farming

1.3.3 Livestock Monitoring

1.3.4 Fish Farming

1.3.5 Smart Greenhouse

1.4 Global Smart Agriculture Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Smart Agriculture Market Size

1.5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Agriculture Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Agriculture Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Agriculture Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Agriculture Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Agriculture Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Agriculture Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Agriculture Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Agriculture Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Agriculture Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Agriculture Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Agriculture Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Agriculture Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Agriculture Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Agriculture Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Agriculture Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Agriculture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Agriculture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Agriculture Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Agriculture Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Agriculture Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Agriculture Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Agriculture Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Agriculture Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Agriculture Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Agriculture Business

7.1 Deere

7.1.1 Deere Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Deere Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Trimble

7.2.1 Trimble Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Trimble Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Raven Industries

7.3.1 Raven Industries Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Raven Industries Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Agjunction

7.4.1 Agjunction Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Agjunction Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Agco

7.5.1 Agco Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Agco Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Climate

7.6.1 Climate Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Climate Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 AG Leader Technology

7.7.1 AG Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 AG Leader Technology Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Precision Planting

7.8.1 Precision Planting Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Precision Planting Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 SST Development Group

7.9.1 SST Development Group Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 SST Development Group Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Topcon Positioning Systems

7.10.1 Topcon Positioning Systems Smart Agriculture Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smart Agriculture Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Topcon Positioning Systems Smart Agriculture Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Semiosbio Technologies

7.12 Delaval

7.13 Boumatic

Continued….

