Small Scale LNG Terminals Market to Expand at 10.0% CAGR Due to Rising Demand by 2022

This research study analyzes the market for small-scale LNG terminals in terms of annual throughput. The small-scale LNG terminals market has been segmented on the basis of terminal technology, sub-type, and geography. For conducting the research, 2013 has been taken as the base year while all forecasts have been given for the 2014–2022 period. Market data for all the segments has been provided at the regional as well as country-specific level for the 2013–2022 period. The regional segment has been further divided into 14 sub-segments comprising nine unique countries which are major players in the global small-scale LNG market.

The report provides a comprehensive competitive landscape and features companies engaged in the small-scale LNG terminals business. This report includes the key market dynamics affecting the overall small-scale LNG industry as well as the construction of such terminals globally. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global small-scale LNG terminals market with the help of the Porter’s Five Forces model. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the global small-scale LNG terminals market. The forces analyzed are the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the small-scale LNG terminals business globally. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the small-scale LNG terminal market were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables.

There are currently numerous drivers for the small-scale LNG terminals industry. One of the most prominent drivers is the security of gas supply in small demand centers & accelerated development of smaller gas fields. Apart from this, slumping energy prices and a growing interest towards utilizing natural gas as a clean fuel are attracting higher investments in small-scale LNG terminals as compared to megaprojects. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the small-scale LNG terminals market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.