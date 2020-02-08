Small satellite Market – High Rate Communication of Data Demands Drive

The global market for small satellite is presumed to grow rapidly in the coming years owing to less mass weight and better storage capability of the miniature satellites. Small satellites are reduced in size in order to lessen the economic cost of launching vehicles.

Apart from that the cost of constructing such satellites are also less as compared to that of the larger ones. Small satellites are comparatively more useful than their larger counterparts. More number of small satellites can prove to be multifunctional for instance, in order to gather information or for scientific data collection or even for radio relay.

There are different variations to the global small satellite market with respect to end user, application, and satellite type. On the basis of type, the small satellite market can be categorized into nanosatellites, microsatellites, and minisatellites. Based on segmentation by application, the market is segmented into technology demonstration, scientific research and experimentation, telecommunication, and earth observation. End user category is further divided into government, commercial, defense, and civil.

The global small satellite market is driven by a couple of factors. One amongst them is the satellite miniaturization. Apart from that, the fact that mission cost and expenditure have reduced with the introduction of small satellites is also among the major factors boosting the overall market for small satellites.

However, the scarce intellectual asset of the small satellites may be a challenge for researchers to overcome during an operation. Apart from that, the issues regarding availability of radio spectrum may also hamper the overall market. Another factor that may rise up as a major issue negating the growth of the market is the regulatory challenges that may be faced by the rise in the number of small satellites proposed.

The limitations that are related to the design and features of small satellites can constrict market growth of small satellites in the long run. Besides, lack of dedicated launch vehicles that are used for small satellite launching into space is also less as compared to the number of small satellites.