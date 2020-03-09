Small Office Home Office (SOHO) Servers Market Growth and Forecast 2018-2028

Small Office Home Office Servers: Introduction

Enterprise-grade server solutions are not ideal for small businesses featuring small staffs or other non-employer (self-employed) businesses. Small businesses are procuring cloud-based data storage solutions in the interest of controlling expenditure. However, small office home office businesses have to face some unpleasant realities in case of cloud-based data storage solutions. These include expensive monthly subscriptions and potential business data unavailability in case of data center failure. Private Network Attached Storage (NAS) solutions facilitate small office home office servers that offer all the services required by small offices home offices and help such businesses avoid pitfalls. A small office home office server is a data storage solution connected to a computing network, which is integrated for the sole purpose of serving files to connected clients. These servers are specially developed for small office home office clients and use specialized software and hardware for enhanced efficacy and efficiency. A Small office home office network attached storage is basically a personal computer that has a Central Processing Unit (CPU), Random Access Memory (RAM), data storage drives and an Operating System (OS), among other add-ons. The only difference between small office home office network attached storage solutions and a regular personal computer is functionality specialization.

Small Office Home Office Servers: Market Drivers

Small office home office servers consume low power and showcase a small footprint. These features minimize the data storage related energy consumption expenses. This factor is anticipated to propel the growth of the global small office home office servers market during the forecast period. Small office home office servers facilitate the management of every aspect of in-house information storage. Small office home office owners possess the ability to expand storage capacity and control network up-time, along with additional benefits, such as avoiding expensive monthly subscriptions related to off-site data storage solutions and availability of uninterruptible power supply. Such benefits and features offered by small office home office server solutions are expected to boost the adoption rate of network attached storage solutions in the small office home office servers market during the forecast period.

However, due to the lack of dedicated information technology team forces, many small office home office users opt for third-party off-site data storage and management solutions. This challenge faced by small office home office users is estimated to restrict the adoption rate of small office home office servers during the forecast period.

Microsoft Corporation offers the Windows Storage, Server which is specially developed for small office home office users. This solution eliminates the requirement of a dedicated IT team by offering an easy-to-use data storage interface that allows small office home office users to control how the network attached storage functions on the small office home office server.

Small Office Home Office Servers: Market Segmentation

With regards to service, the global small office home office servers market can be segmented into:

Maintenance services

Rental services

Sales services

Currently, sales services offered by small office home office server providers hold the largest market share of the global small office home office servers market.

Small Office Home Office Servers: Regional Market Outlook

The small office home office server markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America business regions are expected to register strong adoption rate during the forecast period. Currently, the small office home office market in North America holds the largest market share of the global small office home office market. Increasing trend of independent low budget start-ups in North America, especially the United States, is expected to enable the region to continue holding the largest market share and register the highest growth rate in the small office home office servers market during the forecast period.

Small Office Home Office Servers: Key Equipment and Service Providers

Some of the major small office home office server equipment and service providers are NETGEAR; Microsoft Corporation; Apple Inc.; Western Digital Technologies, Inc.; ASUSTOR Inc.; STMicroelectronics; QNAP Systems, Inc.; and Synology Inc., among others.