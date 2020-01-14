SMALL MOLECULAR API MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Small Molecular API Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
A small molecule is a low molecular weight (< 900 daltons) organic compound that may regulate a biological process, with a size on the order of 1 nm. Most drugs are small molecules. Larger structures such as nucleic acids and proteins, and many polysaccharides are not small molecules, although their constituent monomers (ribo- or deoxyribonucleotides, amino acids, and monosaccharides, respectively) are often considered small molecules. Small molecules may be used as research tools to probe biological function as well as leads in the development of new therapeutic agents. Some can inhibit a specific function of a protein or disrupt protein–protein interactions.
Globally North America is the largest market for small molecule API. Europe is the second-largest market for small molecule API. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for small molecule API.
In 2018, the global Small Molecular API market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Small Molecular API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Small Molecular API development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Albemarle Corporation
Allergan Plc.
Aurobindo Pharma
Cambrex Corporation
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
Glaxosmithkline Plc.
Lonza
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
Mylan N.V.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Siegfried AG
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Synthetic/Chemical API
Biological API
Market segment by Application, split into
Cardiovascular
Oncology
Diabetes
Immunological Disorders
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Small Molecular API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Small Molecular API development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
