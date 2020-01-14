SMALL MOLECULAR API MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Small Molecular API Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A small molecule is a low molecular weight (< 900 daltons) organic compound that may regulate a biological process, with a size on the order of 1 nm. Most drugs are small molecules. Larger structures such as nucleic acids and proteins, and many polysaccharides are not small molecules, although their constituent monomers (ribo- or deoxyribonucleotides, amino acids, and monosaccharides, respectively) are often considered small molecules. Small molecules may be used as research tools to probe biological function as well as leads in the development of new therapeutic agents. Some can inhibit a specific function of a protein or disrupt protein–protein interactions.

Globally North America is the largest market for small molecule API. Europe is the second-largest market for small molecule API. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for small molecule API.

In 2018, the global Small Molecular API market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Small Molecular API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Small Molecular API development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Albemarle Corporation

Allergan Plc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Cambrex Corporation

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc.

Lonza

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Siegfried AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Synthetic/Chemical API

Biological API

Market segment by Application, split into

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Diabetes

Immunological Disorders

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Small Molecular API status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Small Molecular API development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

