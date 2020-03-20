Small Animal Imaging Market Analysis, Growth Impact and Demand By Regions Till 2023

8 July 2019 – Global Small Animal Imaging Market Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Future Outlook, Applications, Insights, Profile, Future Outlook with Regional Insights of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, Forecast To 2023

Small Animal Imaging is a technique for imaging biological and molecular processes in the small animals using imaging modalities and reagents. This technique can provide valuable information in the preclinical stage or phase I stage of clinical trials. The increase in research funding, rising demand for non-invasive small animal imaging techniques, and technological developments drive the growth of global small animal imaging market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6175

Moreover, the rising gene expression studies, increasing drug development activities and increasing government initiatives for research are likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Federal Funding for Biomedical and Related Life Sciences Research, 84% of the National Health Institutes (NIH) funding is distributed through 60,000 researchers to conduct various research and developments in life science sector. Additionally, according to (FASEB), NIH required a minimum of USD 35.0 billion for life science researches for the year 2017.

Despite the drivers, stringent government regulations regarding animal usage in experiments, the high cost of installation and operation of imaging devices may hamper the growth of global small animal imaging market.

Regional Analysis

America

The Americas is likely to dominate the global small animal imaging market during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing investments by clinical research organizations in pre-clinical studies, increasing government funding’s in research activities and increasing number of pharmaceutical and research-based organizations.

Europe

Europe is the second largest market in the global small animal imaging market. The European market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies and growing number of research organizations for diagnosis of diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D and growing number of translational research activities.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness and low government support. In this region, the Middle East holds the largest market owing to the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Segmentation

The global small animal imaging market is segmented on the basis of the modality and reagents.

On the basis of the modality, the market is classified into

optical imaging systems,

nuclear imaging systems,

micro-MRI systems,

micro-ultrasound systems,

micro-CT systems,

photoacoustic imaging systems,

Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) systems.

The optical imaging systems are further segmented into

bioluminescence/ fluorescence imaging systems,

standalone fluorescence imaging systems,

optical + X-Ray/optical + CT systems.

The nuclear imaging systems are segmented into

micro-Pet systems, micro-spect systems,

trimodality (spect/pet/CT) systems.

The micro-pet system is further segmented into standalone

pet systems, pet/CT system,

pet/MRI systems.

The micro-spect system is further segmented into standalone spect systems, spect/CT system, and spect/MRI systems.

On the basis of reagent, the market is segmented as

optical imaging reagents,

nuclear imaging reagents,

MRI contrast agents,

ultrasound contrast agents,

CT contrast agents.

The optical imaging reagents are further segmented as

bioluminescent imaging reagents

fluorescent imaging reagents.

The bioluminescent imaging reagents are further segmented into

luciferins,

pro-luciferins,

coelenterazine,

bioluminescent imaging reagents.

The fluorescent imaging reagents are further segmented as

green fluorescent proteins,

red fluorescent proteins,

infrared dyes,

fluorescent imaging reagents.

The nuclear imaging reagents are segmented into

pet tracers

spect probes.

The pet tracers are further classified into fluorine-18-based small animal pet tracers, carbon-11-based small animal pet tracers, copper-64-based small animal pet tracers, and other spect probes.

The spect probes are further segmented into

technetium-99m-based small animal spect probes,

iodine-131-based small animal spect probes,

gallium-67-based small animal spect probes,

thallium-201-based small animal spect probes,

spect probes.

The MRI contrast agents are segmented into gadolinium-based small animal contrast agents, iron-based small animal contrast agents, and manganese-based small animal contrast agents. The CT contrast agents are further segmented into iodine-based small animal CT contrast agents, barium-based small animal CT contrast agents, gold nanoparticles and gastrografin-based small animal CT contrast media.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/small-animal-imaging-market-6175

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global small animal imaging market are

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (U.S.),

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan),

Mediso Ltd. (Hungary),

MILabs B.V. (Netherlands),

MR Solutions Ltd. (U.K.),

Aspect Imaging (Israel),

LI-COR Biosciences (U.S.),

Trifoil Imaging (U.S.),

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]