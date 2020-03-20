Slurry Pump Market Research Scope Industry Chain Analysis and Growth Opportunities

A latest market study, titled “Global Slurry Pump Market Report 2017 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Slurry Pump Market Overview

Slurry Pump is a type of water pump, used to pump settling and non-settling slurry mixtures. Slurry is a mixture of any fluid and abrasives (fine pulverized particles). Slurry pump is used to handle a bulk of slurry and its transportation. Moreover, slurry pump is used in different sectors such as gold mining, coal mining, steel mining and tin mining. Slurry pumps are used mainly in those situations where solid particles abrasives are either accidentally or intensely admitted into water. Slurry pump works same as centrifugal pump; slurry pump uses centrifugal force to make the mixture flow through the pipes. Many more industries use slurry pumps such as, building construction, tobacco, food & beverages and agro industries.

Market Size & Forecast

Global slurry pump market is expected to grow at remarkable growth rate during forecast period 2017-2024. Over the past few years, it has been observed that the global market for slurry pump has built an impregnable column and is expected to behold positive growth in near future.

Get a PDF Sample Copy (including TOC, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075548

Geographically, global slurry pump market is segmented into five major regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America region accounted for the highest market share in global slurry pump in 2016. Rising adoption of advanced technologies is the major factor which is anticipated to drive the growth of slurry pump market in this region. Urbanization, industrialization and construction of new infrastructures in Asia Pacific region are some of the major factors which are expected to drive the growth of slurry pump market in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Developing economies such as India and China are anticipated to be the major contributor in the growth of slurry pump market in Asia Pacific Region.

Slurry pump market in Middle East and Africa region is growing at a rapid pace due to presence of some of the biggest gold mines and other metal mines in this region. The market of slurry pump is anticipated to expand in this region over the forecast period on the account of the enhancement of agriculture sector in this region.

Major Key Players of Global Market

Metso

Weir Group

ITT Goulds Pumps

Grundfos

Flowserve

KSB

Tsurumi Pumps

EBARA Pumps

Xylem

Shijiazhunag Industrial Pumps

Shijiazhunag Kingda Pumps

LEO Groups

Excellence pump Industry

Schurco Slurry

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global slurry pump market includes the following segments:

By Application

Construction

Metallurgy & Chemical

Pulp & Paper

Power Generation

Mining

Transportation of Slurry

Minerals processing

Others

By Product

Sand (Gravel) Pump

Single Stage Slurry Pump

Multi Stage Slurry Pump

By Type

Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Vertical Slurry Pumps

Submersible Slurry Pumps

By Regions

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Factors such as urbanization, industrialization and increased adoption by mining industries are the driving factors for the growth of global slurry pump market across the globe. Urbanization in developing economies such as China, India, Russia, Thailand and Brazil has escalated the infrastructure development in these countries which has further strengthened the global market of slurry pumps.

Over the past few years, the demand for electricity power is rising globally in developed as well as in developing countries such as India and China. There has been a rise of 62% in power generation in these emerging economies. Further, the significant application of slurry pumps in power generation sector has impelled the growth of global slurry pump market and is further expected to behold positive growth in near future. Moreover, factors such as population growth and increasing infrastructure investment are the fostering the growth of global slurry pump market. Many government initiatives for the modification of existing infrastructures and development of new infrastructures in the countries are anticipated to bolster the growth of global slurry pump market.

However, high cost of the slurry pump is expected to stall the growth of global slurry pump market during the forecast period. Moreover, lack of technical advancement and innovation with slurry pumps is likely to dampen the growth of global slurry pump market.

We can help! Our analysts can customize this report to meet your requirements.

Get in touch with our analyst for customization of study report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10075548

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]