Slurry Pump Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Slurry Pump Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Slurry Pump market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Slurry Pump Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
A slurry pump is a type of water pump intended for use in situations where solids are accidentally or intentionally suspended in water. Slurry pumps are widely used to transport corrosive/abrasive and high concentration slurry in many industries such as Gold, Silver, Iron ore, Tin, Steel, Coal, Titanium, Copper, Mineral sands, Lead and Zinc. Various other industries include Molybdenum, Electric Utilities, Oil Shale, Water & Sewage Utilities, Building areas, Sand & Gravel, Tobacco and Agriculture (hog, poultry)
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Metso
Weir Group
ITT Goulds Pumps
Grundfos
Flowserve
KSB
Tsurumi Pump
EBARA Pumps
Xylem
Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump
Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump
LEO Group
Excellence Pump Industry
Schurco Slurry
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Horizontal slurry pumps
Vertical slurry pumps
Submersible slurry pumps
By Application
Mining and Mineral Industry
Construction
Metallurgy & Chemical Industry
Pulp and Paper
Power generation
Others
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Horizontal slurry pumps
1.1.2.2 Vertical slurry pumps
1.1.2.3 Submersible slurry pumps
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Mining and Mineral Industry
1.1.3.2 Construction
1.1.3.3 Metallurgy & Chemical Industry
1.1.3.4 Pulp and Paper
1.1.3.5 Power generation
1.1.3.6 Others
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
1.2.2.2 North America
1.2.2.3 Europe
1.2.2.4 South America
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
6 Key Manufacturers
6.1 Metso
6.1.2 Company Information
6.1.2 Product Specifications
6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.2 Weir Group
6.2.1 Company Information
6.2.2 Product Specifications
6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.3 ITT Goulds Pumps
6.3.1 Company Information
6.3.2 Product Specifications
6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.4 Grundfos
6.4.1 Company Information
6.4.2 Product Specifications
6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.5 Flowserve
6.5.1 Company Information
6.5.2 Product Specifications
6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.6 KSB
6.6.1 Company Information
6.6.2 Product Specifications
6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.7 Tsurumi Pump
6.7.1 Company Information
6.7.2 Product Specifications
6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.8 EBARA Pumps
6.8.1 Company Information
6.8.2 Product Specifications
6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.9 Xylem
6.9.1 Company Information
6.9.2 Product Specifications
6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.10 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump
6.10.1 Company Information
6.10.2 Product Specifications
6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
6.11 Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump
6.12 LEO Group
6.13 Excellence Pump Industry
6.14 Schurco Slurry
Continued….
