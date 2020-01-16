Slurry Pump Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Slurry Pump Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Slurry Pump market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Slurry Pump Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

A slurry pump is a type of water pump intended for use in situations where solids are accidentally or intentionally suspended in water. Slurry pumps are widely used to transport corrosive/abrasive and high concentration slurry in many industries such as Gold, Silver, Iron ore, Tin, Steel, Coal, Titanium, Copper, Mineral sands, Lead and Zinc. Various other industries include Molybdenum, Electric Utilities, Oil Shale, Water & Sewage Utilities, Building areas, Sand & Gravel, Tobacco and Agriculture (hog, poultry)

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Metso

Weir Group

ITT Goulds Pumps

Grundfos

Flowserve

KSB

Tsurumi Pump

EBARA Pumps

Xylem

Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump

Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump

LEO Group

Excellence Pump Industry

Schurco Slurry

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Horizontal slurry pumps

Vertical slurry pumps

Submersible slurry pumps

By Application

Mining and Mineral Industry

Construction

Metallurgy & Chemical Industry

Pulp and Paper

Power generation

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Horizontal slurry pumps

1.1.2.2 Vertical slurry pumps

1.1.2.3 Submersible slurry pumps

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Mining and Mineral Industry

1.1.3.2 Construction

1.1.3.3 Metallurgy & Chemical Industry

1.1.3.4 Pulp and Paper

1.1.3.5 Power generation

1.1.3.6 Others

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

1.2.2.2 North America

1.2.2.3 Europe

1.2.2.4 South America

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Metso

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Weir Group

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 ITT Goulds Pumps

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Grundfos

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 Flowserve

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 KSB

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 Tsurumi Pump

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 EBARA Pumps

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 Xylem

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump

6.12 LEO Group

6.13 Excellence Pump Industry

6.14 Schurco Slurry

Continued….

