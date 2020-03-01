Sludge Heater Market Emerging Trends and Growth 2018-2028

Sludge Heater Market: Introduction

Growth in the number of industries has led to a continuous increase in sludge over the past few years. This has fuelled the demand for equipment that can remove sludge from tankers, which in turn, is driving the growth of the sludge heater market. Sludge is a semi-solid slurry that is usually produced during waste water treatment or as a by-product of numerous industrial processes. This sludge is chemically processed and disposed in landfills, sea or used as a fertilizer. Due to growing public health concerns, improper disposal of sewage has become a big problem. Governments across the world have begun to enforce strict disposal regulations. To serve this purpose, different kinds of disposal equipment have been developed over the years – a sludge heater is one such equipment.

Within the petroleum industry, both downstream and upstream operations generate a tremendous amount of petroleum sludge. The upstream process includes transporting, extracting and storing crude oil while the downstream includes the crude oil refining process. According to estimates, the petroleum refining process is known to generate wastewater about 1.6 times the volume of crude oil processed. Similarly, the paper and pulp industry also generates various types of sludge and solid wastes. This sludge is mainly produced during the deinking process and pulping and wastewater treatment. It is estimated that 35 kg to 45 kg of sludge (dry) is generated during the production of one ton of paper. Of this, 70% is primary sludge and 30% is secondary sludge. This ratio may vary for newspapers and tissue mills. Therefore, due to the aforementioned reasons, the demand in the sludge heater market is expected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Sludge Heater Market: Dynamics

Growth in the number of industrial factories (oil & gas, refineries) will spur the demand in the sludge heater market. Also, strict government norms which have made the installation of equipment, such as the sludge heaters, in factories will further push the demand in sludge heater market. For instance, the U.S. EPA (Enviroment Protection Agency) CHP is a voluntary program that seeks to reduce the environmental impact of power generation by promoting the use of CHP (Combined Heat and Power). This partnership promotes the use of sludge heaters in industries. However, the high cost of the system might hinder the demand in the sludge heater market.

Moreover, the well-organized municipal waste water treatment generates high amounts of sludge. For instance, in nations located partly or wholly on any watershed, the amount of sludge (sewage) produced is about more than three million tonnes (MT) of dry solids per year, which is anticipated to further increase and touch almost 4 million tonnes by 2021. Managing sludge is an essential responsibility of any municipal waste water treatment plant. Water treatment plants can gain by extracting valuable nutrients found in sludge and by making use of its energy and material. Therefore, this will be a trending opportunity for the manufacturers operating in the sludge heater market.

Sludge Heater Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

In European region, owing to increasing public pressure and environment regulations, the sludge treatment and disposal market has been gaining momentum, thereby leading to the growth of the sludge heaters market. Also, stringent land disposal regulations and steadily rising volumes of wastewater have created tough challenges to achieving efficient sludge management. However, an Australian company – Andritz – has developed an innovative sludge drying equipment, which produces dry products that can be treated easily. This equipment might hinder the growth of the sludge heater market in the region.

Sludge Heater Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors operating across the value chain of the Sludge Heater market are:

WesTech Engineering Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

McNish Corporation

Komax Systems Inc.

Huber SE

Noritake Co. Ltd.

Napier-Reid

JDV Equipment Corporation

