Slide Processing System Market Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2028

Slide Processing System automates the denaturation and hybridization steps in slide-based fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) assays, and provides walk-away convenience for clinical and research laboratory personnel.

The slide processing system processes as many as 12 slides at once, and does not need to be fully loaded to maintain temperature accuracy. Additionally, the instrument offers temperature uniformity and heats slides to temperatures ideal for FISH procedures. These characteristics aid in the high acceptance of slide processing system by end users.

Some leading slide processing systems such as ThermoBrite processing system, RNAscope® EZ-Batch™ Slide Processing System, are dominating this market. These slide processing systems include an easy-to-read backlit display, a slide guide, and numeric keyboard, which allows the user to program as many as 40 temperature/time protocols.

ThermoBrite processing system is one of the dominating products available in global slide processing systems market. This programmable temperature controlled slide processing system accepts a wide range of sample types, is easy to use, and reduces hands-on time by more than 50% while ensuring overall precision and accuracy in all slide-based assays

Slide Processing System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing number of surgical procedures is one of the key factors driving the demand for slide processing system in hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency rooms. Furthermore, the technological advancement of slide processing system is another factor which is propelling the slide processing system market. With regards to this, the system is featured with the following added advantages, such as elimination of manual steps and reduction of hands-on time during (FISH) procedures. The slides do not have to be fully loaded to maintain temperature accuracy, also slide guide keeps the slides in place and allows for one hand removal.

Moreover, the added advantages of the slide processing system is also boosting the demand for the system by the end users. For instance, the system accepts a range of sample types and reduces hands-on time while ensuring precision and accuracy in (FISH) assays. Besides, the system heats slides to temperatures ideal for (FISH) procedures, and the lid seals tightly when closed, allowing for optimal chamber humidity However, the high cost of the system is the only major factor that is restraining the growth of the slide processing system market.

Slide Processing System Market: Segmentation

The global slide processing system market can be segmented on the basis of end users.

Based on end users, the global slide processing system market is segmented as:

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Companies

CROs

Private Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

Slide Processing System Market: Overview

The global market for slide processing system is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Among the end users, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are expected to be a dominant end user in the global slide processing system market in the base year. However, CROs and academic institutes to hold the second and third position in slide processing systems market, by end users. Private laboratories to grow at a high rate owing to increasing research activities and high demand of FISH assay.

Slide Processing System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global slide processing system market is segmented into regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a leading market in the global slide processing system market owing to growing demand and increasing number of end users. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to increasing number of academic institutes and researches. Europe is expected to have second large share in the global slide processing system market throughout the forecast period.

Slide Processing System Market: Key Participants

The global market for slide processing system is highly consolidated and dominated by few players. The manufacturers present in this market offers the technologically advanced slide processing system, globally. Some of the major players operating in the global slide processing system market are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Abbott Laboratories and Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. These major players hold the maximum share of the market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various slide processing system market factors on market segments and geographies.

