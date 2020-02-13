Slide Preparation Systems Market: Lucrative Opportunity across Globe

Slide Preparation Systems Market: Overview

Slide preparation, staining, probing and analysis require tools and equipment that yields high-quality samples. Slide preparation systems comprise an automated device which helps in the preparation of cytology slides. With the help of the device, cells are collected in suspension on a filter tape by filtration and are then dispersed, after which it is transferred to a glass slide using pressure-fixation technology. The usual process of the slide preparation system includes cell preservation, dispersion, enrichment, pipetting, sedimentation, staining and coverslipping, which finally leads to the preparation of slide for cytology screening.

The overall slide preparation system results in clean and uniform samples accompanied with better visualization of the cells to be diagnosed. Better diagnosis of the cells through slide testing would result in improved assessment and management of the patients’ conditions with various forms of illnesses. The slide preparation system is an extremely useful device for the preparation of slides from various cytological preparations as the systems are automated to provide standardized results, thereby enabling easier interpretation of the cell sample. These slide preparation systems are compatible with a number of reagents for staining frozen sections, paraffin-embedded tissue, cell smears and fine-needle aspirates.

Slide Preparation Systems Market: Drivers

The prime reasons which are driving the growth of the market in these regions are significant scientific and technological advances in instrumentation pertaining to slide preparation, and increasing demand for accurate treatment solutions for patients. Furthermore, certain factors such as optimum quality of slides, and increased workflow and turnaround time are also propelling the growth of slide preparation systems market. Asia is one of the most promising markets for the growth of slide preparation systems market due to the presence of vast population and various emerging economies.

The factors which would prove conducive toward the growth of the slide preparation systems market in Asia Pacific are increasing need of lab scientists for pre-programmed protocols and customized programs for the preparation of slides, thereby enhancing the overall lab productivity. In addition, other factors such as favorable taxation policy, presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and beneficial reimbursement scenario in Asia Pacific would augment the growth of slide preparation systems market in coming few years.

Slide Preparation Systems Market: Competitive Scenario

Various breakthroughs of varying degrees in diagnostic technologies and stiff competition in slide preparation systems market are paving way for a number of opportunities. Some of the top companies operating in the slide preparation systems market are Hologic, Inc., Leica Microsystems, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BioGenex Laboratories Inc., Thermo Electron Corp., Sakura Finetek USA Inc., TriPath Imaging Inc., Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Cytyc Corp., Lab Vision Corp., Vision BioSystems Inc., Hycor Biomedical Inc., DakoCytomation California Inc., ELITechGroup and others.