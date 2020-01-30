Sliced Rye Market to See Incredible Growth During 2018 – 2026

Sliced Rye: Market Outlook

Sliced rye is the loaf of bread that is made with various proportion of rye flour and is then sliced. The sliced rye is prepared from the rye flour but there are four different types based on what part of the rye flour is used. The dark sliced rye uses the rye flour along with the bits of bran and germ whereas the light sliced rye uses only the powder. Marble sliced rye is made using both types, light and dark dough. Pumpernickel sliced rye is prepared using coarsely-ground whole rye berries. The sliced rye is either cut into thick slices and thin slices based on the various applications of the sliced rye. Also, there is availability of single slice packaging in the market.

High Fiber Content of the Sliced Rye replacing the Wheat Breads

Rye flour that is used in the preparation of the sliced rye is a more preferred sliced bread especially in the European and the North American regions. Even though wheat bread is used termed healthy, the use of sliced rye is increasing because of its nutritional content. The fiber content in the sliced rye is higher than other breads and the fat content is low. Also, the gluten present in the slice rye is different than the wheat gluten and is good for health. This is especially beneficial for people suffering from celiac disease. The rye bread is also known to have a much lower glycemic index than the ordinary flour which is beneficial for the consumers suffering from diabetes and want to keep their blood glucose in control.

Sliced Rye: Market Segmentation

The global sliced rye market is segmented on the basis of source, product type, packaging and distribution channel.

On the basis of ingredient, the global sliced rye market is segmented into –

Dark Rye

Light Rye

Pumpernickel

Marbled Rye

On the basis of product type, the global sliced rye market is segmented into –

Thick Slice

Thin Slice

On the basis of packaging, the global sliced rye market is segmented into –

Single Slice

Whole Loaf

On the basis of distribution channel, the global sliced rye market is segmented into –

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Traditional Grocery Stores

Modern Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

e-Retail

Sliced Rye Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global disodium EDTA market include Rubschlager Baking Corp., Truckee Sourdough Company, S. Rosen’s Baking Company, Canada Bread Company Ltd., Izzio Artisan Bakery, Jorwekar Baking Company, Larder Baking Company, Klosterman Baking Co. Ltd., ABF Grain Products Ltd., Alpha Baking Co. Inc.

