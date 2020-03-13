Sleep Study Equipment Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next few Years

Bad eating habits, abnormal sleep patterns and other lifestyle changes are leading to increase in health problems. From past few years, number of patients suffering from sleeping disorders is increasing rapidly due to different factors such as changes in working environment, and diseases such as diabetes, depression, and others. The sleep study equipment is used for study of sleep pattern of patients and for analyzing the breathing patterns, monitoring of heart rate. The sleep study equipment is used for measurement of the sleep parameters on real time basis as sleep is considered as one of the crucial parameters for ensuring the sound working of human body.

Organizations such as National Sleep Foundation are undergoing study of sleep to analyze the patterns and finding out the factors affecting the same.

The organization revealed that approximately 75 Million of people in America are affected by sleep disorders and also more than 18 million people suffer from OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea)

Such increasing awareness about sleep monitoring is expected to boost the demand for sleep study equipment over forecast period.

Sleep Study Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The popularity of HST (Home Sleep Testing) equipment is increasing because of its in house and easy to use feature which is one of the prime factors boosting the growth of sleep study equipment market. The number of patients suffering from OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) is rising day by day and this is becoming one of the prime concerns as these patients are at risk of having heart diseases with five times more risk than others. This factor is increasing the need for using sleep study equipment significantly. Lack of proper sleep can result into different health issues including heart related diseases such as attacks, high blood pressure, stroke, and other heart related problems such as diabetes. The rising awareness about the sleep related diseases and the need to control it is fuelling the adoption of sleep study equipment. On the other hand, less awareness about the sleep study equipment is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of market.

Sleep Study Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global sleep study equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, application, and end user.

Segmentation Based on Equipment Type:

On the basis of equipment type, the sleep study equipment market is segmented into

Sleep Monitors

Masks and Interfaces

Sensors and Accessories

Smart beds, pillows

Others

Segmentation Based on End User:

On the basis of type, the sleep study equipment market is segmented into

Hospitals

Sleep Clinics and Laboratories

In-House

Sleep Study Equipment Market: Key Players

The increasing study of sleeping patterns and their importance in maintaining healthy lifestyle by controlling diseases is increasing the importance of using sleep study equipment. Hence, the manufacturers of sleep study equipment are leveraging this opportunity to deliver an end user specific products which is more user friendly in nature. Some of the leading sleep study equipment manufacturers include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nox Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Responsive Surface Technology LLC, Eight Sleep Inc., Sleep Number Corporation, Simmons Bedding Company LLC, Aeroflow, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Electromedical Products International, Inc., and other players such as wearable devices manufacturers including Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., and others.