Sleep Disorders Drug Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for sleep disorders. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for Restless Legs Syndrome, Nocturia and Insomnia, and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Restless Legs Syndrome is a neurologic disorder with a core feature of a distressing, irresistible need or urge to move the legs. Risk factors for RLS include low iron levels, kidney failure, Parkinson’s disease, diabetes mellitus, rheumatoid arthritis, and pregnancy.

Nocturia, or nocturnal polyuria, describes the excessive urination during night time. Nocturia becomes more common with age and may be symptomatic of the use of diuretic substances, prescription drugs, edema from heart failure, insomnia, pain and prostate or bladder disorders.

Finally, insomnia is a sleep disorder that is characterized by difficulty in falling or staying asleep. Symptoms include difficulty falling asleep at night, waking up during the night, irritability, depression and anxiety.

The size of these pipelines ranges from eight products in restless legs syndrome and nocturia to 31 in insomnia. Across all three of these indications there is a diverse range of molecular targets due to the different pathologies of the indications. The most common targets for restless legs syndrome, nocturia and insomnia therapeutics are D2 dopamine receptor, vasopressin V2 receptor and orexin receptor, respectively.

– Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for sleep disorder therapeutics?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

– What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of sleep disorders?

– Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

– Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

– Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

– Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

