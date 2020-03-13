Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Segments, Top Trends, Demand, Dynamics and Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) Announces the publication of its research report – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market. By Type and Diagnostic, End-User – Forecast Till 2022

Global Sleep Apnea Device Market is growing swiftly and is expected to grow tremendously at the CAGR of 7.5%. Globally there is huge demand for sleep apnea device in various regions. Factors that influence this market are increasing demand for device used to treat sleep apnea over surgeries, increasing advanced technology in sleep apnea devices market, increasing advanced painless surgeries and many others.

Sleep apnea devices are very essential for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), an intense condition which affects large number of patients around the world.

Request Free Sample Copy at www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2061

According to ImThera Medical which a medical device company based in United States, it was found that about 100 million patients all around the globe suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and more than 75% of them are still undiagnosed and 50% of them have high blood pressure. Development and advancement in sleep apnea devices is predicted to increase the market of global sleep apnea devices.

Taste the market data and market information presented in more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “The Global Sleep Apnea Device Market Research Report -Forecast till 2022.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Competitive Players

Some of the Major players of this market are those that holds the largest market share

ResMed (U.S), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), BMC Medical Co, Ltd (China), Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada), ImThera Medical Inc. (U.S.), Cadwell Industries, Inc(U.S.) , Curative Medical (U.S.)

Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Segmentation

Global sleep apnea device market has been segmented on the basis of types of devices which includes mouth devices (mandibular advancement device (MAD) and tongue retaining device), position pillows, CPAP devices, bumper belt, mask, oral appliance and others.

Oral appliance has the largest market share in global sleep apnea device by product and it is expected that it will have the largest market share which has started from 2016 and is expected to continue till 2022. The advantage of OA has made it a well-known method for treating OSA. Easy to use and less reactions while and after using have allowed it to be broadly accepted globally.

Furthermore on the basis of end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home use and others. Clinics holds the largest market share for global sleep apnea device by end-users whereas home care holds the second largest market for the same.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Regional analysis:

Globally North America has the largest share in the sleep apnea devices market. The share of this nation in this market is mainly due to increasing innovations in healthcare technology and sleep apnea devices.

For example GE Healthcare propelled its new MARS Virtual Sleep Lab (VSL), the first device that permits doctors to see cardiac and sleep apnea examination from any GE-monitored inpatient bed. MARS Virtual Sleep Lab, which is controlled by the WideMed’s Morpheus Hx rest apnea analysis program, empowers OSA diagnosis directly from the hospital bed, transforming in-patient rooms into virtual sleep labs and empowering a bedside diagnosis with the use of monitored data to give diagnostic information. Furthermore according to Koninklijke Philips N.V. a medical device company which has found out that more than 22 million Americans are suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and more than 80 percent of them are still undiagnosed.

Europe is the second-largest market for sleep apnea devices. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for sleep apnea devices.

Browse Complete 90 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with 30+ Respective Tables and Figures at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market-2061

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]