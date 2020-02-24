Slam Ball Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future 2018-2028

Slam Ball Market Insights

As the fitness industry continues to flourish, slam ball is all set to gain increased traction in the forthcoming years. The slam ball is a weighted functional tool that is capable of withstanding high impact force when slammed on the ground. The slam ball is made up of textured rubber hard outer shell for better grip. With sand at its core to provide weight, slam ball is built to absorb energy on slamming, thus causing it to not bounce back. The slam ball is used for effective training and results in improved muscle mass, cardiovascular endurance and hand-eye coordination. The slam ball also helps in burning calories, building core strength and enhancing muscle power. The slam ball market is likely to witness robust growth owing to the booming popularity of the functional fitness as a result of growing health awareness. Furthermore, the rising participation of women in functional fitness is likely to create more opportunities for slam ball manufacturers in the upcoming years.

Global Slam Ball Market Dynamics

With the increasing awareness of obesity and cardiovascular diseases, people are now becoming more health conscious and are thus, adopting healthy practices which include functional exercises. Realizing the advantages of functional exercises, fitness and health clubs are incorporating them in their facilities, thereby aiding in the growth of slam ball sales worldwide. Moreover, this trend, coupled with the increasing number of fitness clubs across several regions in the globe, is expected to fuel the growth of slam ball in the near future. According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the total number of health clubs has exceeded 200,000 and are serving more than 170 Mn people worldwide. The participation is expected to increase in the near future resulting in the increased demand and sales for slam ball. Various authorities and non-profit organizations are focused on promoting the importance and benefits of functional fitness as a dynamic body workout. USAFF (USA Functional Fitness), a non-profit organization has initiated a championship in Virginia in mid-August, 2018 to further the purpose. This has not only created awareness among consumers regarding the sport but has also triggered increased participation in such programs and enhanced the demand for slam ball. Shifting from gym to home is a major trend that is seen in the recent years. The pervasiveness of various online programs for fitness exercises along with relevant information on wellness and diet has influenced the “exercise at home” trend. Additionally, with growing e-commerce sector, various fitness equipment like slam ball can be delivered at home, without any quality issues, thus fuelling the demand for slam ball.

Global Slam Ball Market Segmentation

The global slam ball market can be segmented on the basis of weight, diameter and sales channels. On the basis of weight, slam ball can be classified as under 10lb, 10-25lb, 25-50lb, 50-80lb and above 80 lb. The 25-50lb slam ball leads in terms of market share. On the basis of diameter, the slam ball market can be further classified as 9inches, 10inches, 11inches and 14inches. Slam ball with 10inches diameter leads in terms of the market value. On the basis of the sales channel, the slam ball market can be further segmented as an independent sports outlet, sports chain stores, third-party online channels and other sales channel. Although independent sports outlets lead in terms of market share in the slam ball market, third-party online sales channel will register the highest growth rate for the global slam ball market in the forecast period.

Global Slam Ball Market Regional Outlook

In terms of regional demand for slam ball, North America leads in the sales of slam ball due to a large number of fitness clubs in the region. North America is followed by Europe in terms of slam ball sales. Growing penetration of health clubs in developing regions of Asia Pacific coupled with the increasing health awareness and rising income levels in the region will create new opportunities for slam ball market. Establishment of large fitness centers in MEA region has increased the lucrativeness for the slam ball market in the region. Some of the key participants of the slam ball market include D-Ball, Rogue Fitness, SPRI Products, Inc., American Barbell Gym Equipment, valor fitness, Reebok, Body-Solid, Again Faster Europe, ELEIKO GROUP AB and other regional & global players.

