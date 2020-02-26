Skin Packaging Market Growth Rate, Future Scope, Analysis, Business Development And CAGR To 2023

Summary

Global Skin Packaging Market report by Material (polypropylene (pp), polyethylene (pe), polyvinyl chloride (pvc) and other), by Application (meat, poultry, cheese and others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Skin Packaging Market Global Market – Overview

Skin packaging is a technique of packaging in which the product packed in a plastic film, after removal of air from the package. The skin packaging has either a rigid or semi-rigid bottom web which facilitates the holding of the products in place. Vacuum skin packaging ensures longer shelf life of the product and is majorly used for storing dry foods such as meat, cheese and cereals among others. It can also be used for storing of fresh fruits and vegetables for a short duration without the use of preservatives. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Skin Packaging market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1965

The meat consumption has continued to rise in the U.S., European Union, and developed world. There is seen a shift toward poultry from meat, however red meat still represents the largest proportion of meat consumed in the U.S. According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (U.S.), twenty-two percent of the meat consumed in the U.S. is processed. The demand for meat in developing countries continues to grow as the production and consumption of meat increases with increasing disposable income. There is seen a shift in the dietary pattern in developing countries which is marked by high meat consumption. This drives the demand of packaging material and technology for the meat, poultry and seafood packaging. The packaging is essentially required to extend the shelf life of raw, processed and ready-to-eat meat, poultry and seafood products.

Key Players

Bemis Company Inc., Berry Plastics Group Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, LINPAC, Reynolds Flexible Packaging, The DOW Chemical Company, Westrock Company, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Linpac Packaging Limited, Display Pack Inc., and G. Mondini SPA., and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Skin Packaging market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

The key strategies followed by most companies within the global Skin Packaging Market are that of new product development.

On April 29, 2016, Bemis Company Inc. acquired medical device packaging operation of SteriPack Group. This acquisition will diversify their presence in Ireland as well as it will strengthen its packaging production assets in Malaysia and the U.S.

In 2015, Berry Plastics Group, Inc. acquired AVINTIV Inc. from private equity funds managed by The Blackstone Group LP for approximately USD 2.45 Million.

Skin Packaging Market – Segmentation

The global skin packaging market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Material:Comprises Paper & paperboard, LDPE, PVC, and others

Segmentation by Application:Comprises Food, Consumer goods, Industrial goods, and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Skin Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

According to the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), the meat and poultry industry is the largest segment of U.S. agriculture. Total meat and poultry production in 2012 reached more than 93 billion pounds. There is an immense need for proper packaging of such meat products, which will ensure longer shelf life of the meat products. For this reason, skin packaging market is gaining traction in the U.S. region. Europe has accounted for the second largest share in global skin packaging market, owing to large packaged and processed food demand. According to the European Commission, export growth was strongest for meat and dairy products between 2010 and 2011. The increasing need for proper packaging of meat and dairy products, has led to high growth of the skin packaging market.

APAC is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecasted period due to the economic growth of China and India. The rising population of the region, along with high disposable income and the demand for safe & hygienic packaging of products are factors driving the growth of the vacuum packaging market in this region.

Browse Full Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/skin-packaging-market-1965

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312