Skin Graft Market with Recent Trends, Size, Shares, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Foreseen by MRFR till 2023

Market Research Future has found that the Global Skin Graft Market is on track to expand at an above-average CAGR during the forecast period spanning 2017 to 2023. Calculations and other findings suggest growth at a CAGR of 13.5% which will lead the market toward an estimated market value of USD 7.5 Bn by the end of 2023.

Key Players

The market is experiencing several changes owing to extensive strategic implementations by several key manufacturers. Merger, acquisition, and collaboration are a few tactics that are widely popular. For instance, Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp. is merging with Organogenesis Inc. to expand their market portfolio. B. Braun Medical Inc. has recently acquired NxStage Medical, Inc. which can be considered exemplary.

MRFR’s market analysis includes extensive research regarding the competition in the global skin graft market. Prominent participants in the market that have been included in the report are Stratatech Corporation, Medtronic, Avita Medical, Convatec Inc, Stratatech Corp, Specmed Medical, Tissue Regenix Group PLC, Organogenesis, Inc., B.Braun Melsungen, Zimmer Biomet, and Coloplast

Skin Graft Market – Overview

Skin grafts are sections of healthy skin taken from a donor body section to form a thin or thick skin for a number of medically relevant applications. Market Research Future has found that the global skin graft market is on track to expand at an above-average CAGR during the forecast period spanning 2017 to 2023. Calculations and other findings suggest growth at a CAGR of 13.5% which will lead the market toward an estimated market value of USD 7.5 Bn by the end of 2023. Skin grafts are most commonly used to help treat the deformation that burns and accidents can cause. Skin grafts have surgical applications in situations where skin must be removed.

Increased cases of accidents and burns in recent years has increased the demand for skin grafts. This factor is further supported by the rising purchases of automobiles and urbanizations where such accidents often occur. Skin loss due to diseases such as cancer is also increasing in incidence, thus driving market growth. skin graft. Skin grafts help improve the function and appearance of the body where the skin graft is used. Often, for burn victims and accident patients, skin grafts are highly important and in high demand for facial purposes. Increasing incidence of skin cancer is also expected to increase the value of the skin graft market over the assessment period. Although various types of skin grafting exist, market players and doctors are consistently involved in improving and innovating the existing procedures and tools used to ensure higher medical efficiency. This factor is likely to offer the market new opportunities for growth in the coming years.

The market is notably restrained by factors such as the high cost of skin graft procedures. Moreover, patients may be hesitant to receive skin grafts as they may cause infection and can be very painful. However, due to the market opportunities mentioned above, these restraints are likely to be mitigated to some degree by the end of the forecast period.

Industry Trend:

Researchers from the University of Toronto have developed a hand-held device that could 3D print skin onto burn injuries providing faster, easier, and cheaper solution. This could prevent burn patients getting affected by infections, and the process would be less painful.

Researchers from Stevens Institute of Technology in collaboration with Texas A&M University, have unveiled a type of bandage that is a blend of advanced materials, conventional antibiotics, healing proteins, and nanotechnology. This bandage can help in treatment by delivering healing proteins and protective antibiotics and prevent patients from getting further infections.

Segments for Global Skin Graft Market

Segments in the global skin graft market have been divided based on factors such as graft type, graft thickness, applications, equipment, end users and region. Skin graft types have been divided to include prosthetic, allogenic, isogenic, autologous, and xenogenic.

Graft thickness has been segmented into composite, split thickness, and full thickness. Applications of skin grafts can be found in the treatment of burns, extensive wound, skin cancer, extensive skin loss due to infection, and others.

Equipment used for skin grafting includes general surgical instruments, consumables, dermatomes, and others. The dermatome segment is sub-segmented to include drum dermatomes, electric dermatomes, knives dermatomes, and air dermatomes.

End-users include academic & research institutes, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Skin Graft Market

The U.S is the most significant country-level market across the world and is part of the North American region, thus making it the leading region in the global skin graft market. The highly favorable reimbursement schemes in the region combined with high healthcare expenditure and the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, are likely to play a key role in the regions market share. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is growing rapidly due to the vast potential in the region for market growth. The healthcare sector in the APAC is reforming at a rapid pace and as medical tourism, and focus on the healthcare sector continues to improve, the skin graft market will grow consistently.

