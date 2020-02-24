Skin Benefits Agents Market Projections Deliver Positive Revenue Growth during the Period between 2017-2026

Consumers around the globe are becoming increasingly conscious about their skin. It is, after all, one of the most important parts of the human body. Blemishes, wrinkles and acne are some of the common skin problems. People constantly scout for remedies and potions that can effectively address the various issues associated with skin. While most consumers try to maintain a good skin care routine, others seek out skin care products that can make their skin flawless. Most rightly so, as the skin act as barrier that protects underlying tissues from infection, desiccation and external stress. The aforementioned factors are reflecting favourably on the demand for skin benefit agents worldwide. In terms of volume, the global Skin Benefits Agent Market is set to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2017-2026) and reach more than 23,400 Tonnes.

Increasing spending on skin care all over the world is encouraging skin care brands to rev up research and development activities to introduce more efficient skin benefit agents. Therefore, companies are coming with new productions in order to reach diverse markets. Specific products are being launched to cater to various skin types and age groups. Today, consumers from different backgrounds buy skin care products. Moreover, the consumer needs may also differ depending on the region they belong and age group they represent. While teens may purchase products that help reduce acne, more mature may want anti-aging products. Skin benefit agents can be used to treat these condition as well as help in preserving the skin to its natural condition and to objectively improve the skin condition as well as to protect the skin. In the forthcoming years, use of skin benefiting agents in preparing cosmetics is expected to increase owing to their innate properties that protect the skin from harsh climatic conditions such as cold temperature, ultraviolet rays, low humidity and or even biological and chemical irritants in form of household dust, microorganisms and mechanical strain.

APEJ to Spearhead the Global Skin Benefit Agents

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to dominate the global skin benefit agents market in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. APEJ’s skin benefit agents market is projected growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2017 and 2026.

Beta-Hydroxy Acids a Leading Product Type

By the end of 2026, more than 5,500 tonnes of beta-hydroxy acids are expected to be sold worldwide. In terms of volume, global sales of beta-hydroxy acids currently accounts for over 22% market share. Over the course of the forecast period, 445.9 tonnes of beta-hydroxy acids are likely to be sold annually.

Active Agents Will Continue to Outsell Additives Over 2026

Demand for active agents is expected to remain relatively higher than additives throughout the assessment period. A large percentage of skin care products contain active agents owing to their exceptional properties. During the forecast period, more than 16,400 tonnes of active agents are likely to be used.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies operating in the global skin benefit agent market include BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., Clariant AG, Sederma Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Procter & Gamble Co., L’oreal, Unilever, Avon Products, and Beiersdorf A.G.

