Skim Milk Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

— Skim milk is also called as non-fat milk or fat-free milk, it is obtained after skimming, which involves removing cream from the milk. It contains 00.5% of fat contents. Skim milk is loaded with protein, calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D and vitamin A, making it a source of high-quality complete protein. It helps to build strong bones, teeth, and muscles, and also aids in healthy weight management. Moreover, it contains same nutrients in same relative proportions as the fresh milk, hence it is used in many food items such as bakery and confectionery foods and desserts to add nutritive value.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global skim milk market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The key driving factors of the market include changes in consumer food patterns and growth in food industry particularly in India and China. Moreover, growth in population, increase in disposable income, and changes in lifestyles have raised demand for healthy and improved dairy, confectionery, bakery, and other food products supplementing the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, an increased focus on innovations and expansion of food industries will further boost the skim milk market in APAC.

The global Skim Milk market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Skim Milk volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Skim Milk market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arla Food

Horizon Organic

Organic Valley

Emmi

Yeo Valley

Aurora Organic Dairy

Andechser Dairy

Organic Dairy Farmers

Avalon Dairy

Bruton Dairy

Shengmu Organic Milk

Yili

Mengniu

Wholly Cow

Danone

Nestle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pasteurized Skim Milk

Ultra-high Temperature Skim Milk

Segment by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Prepared Mix

Others

