Ski Gear & Equipment Market Worldwide: Industry Dynamics, Size & Share, Supply & Demand, Trends and Forecast by 2028

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Outlook

Skiing is considered to be one of the most popular and fascinating adventure sport practiced in the North American and the European regions in large scale. Over the years, the global skiing sports industry has witnessed a rise in the number of participants and audience which is attributable to the experience one gets while playing sports. With the rise in popularity of the sports, skiing is now being considered in global sports event such as the Olympics. There are types of skiing practiced i.e. cross-country skiing, Alpine skiing and ski touring. With the rise in the number of participants for the sports, there has been a significant rise in demand for various types of ski gear & equipment. Ski gear & equipment promotes safety and smooth rides to its users. Now that skiing is considered one of the commercial sports in the global industry, ski gear & equipment has been gaining traction in various parts of the world. Ski gear & equipment includes jackets, snowboards, goggles etc which are available in various styles that cater to varying needs and demands of its customers.

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Reasons for covering this Title

Skiing sports is one kind of adventure sport played since decades having its origin from Norway in Europe. Now the sports has been commercialized since the sports are being considered as one of the Olympic Games. As skiing is being considered as one of the adventure sports for the tourist as well as a big-time commercial sport for the professionals. As a result, over the last couple of decades, there has been large-scale demand for ski gear & equipment in the global market. Various types of ski gear & equipment such as goggles, times, safety equipment are being considered as the basic essential equipment for skiing. Ski gear & equipment manufacturers now strategize on coming up with unique products that cater to the needs of various demographic sectors i.e. men, women, and kids. Ski gear & equipment not only promotes safety but also overall style and appearance that suits its end users.

Global Ski Gear & Equipment: Market Segmentation

On the basis of types, the global Ski Gear & Equipment market has been segmented as –

Jacket

Timer

Goggles

Helmets

Snowboard

Snowboard boots

Ski Gloves

Snowboard sticks

Skiing apparels

Others

On the basis of application, the global Ski Gear & Equipment market has been segmented as –

Cross-county skiing

Alpine Skiing

Downhill skiing

Ski touring

On the basis of end use, the global Ski Gear & Equipment market has been segmented as –

Men

Women

Kids

On the basis of the sales channel, the global Ski Gear & Equipment market has been segmented as –

Wholesaler/Distributors

Specialty Store

Franchise Stores

Online Store

Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Ski Gear & Equipment market are Burton Snowboard, The Boarding Company Limited, ELAN, D.O.O. & ARENDICOM GMBH, HEAD Sports GmbH, SKI ROSSIGNOL, Surfdome Shop Ltd among others.

Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Key Trends

Major Ski Gear & Equipment manufacturers have been strategizing on innovation in the view of coming up with a new range of Ski Gear & Equipment products catering to varying needs and requirements of its target customers.

Ski Gear & Equipment Market: Key Developments

In 2017, Burton Snowboard , one of the key players in global Ski Gear & Equipment launched a new kind of ski gear & equipment product i.e. new strapless, step-in Step On boot-binding system, after five years of R&D.

In 2017, various key players in European ski gear & equipment market organized a high-profile exhibition The Telegraph Ski & Snowboard Show notifying its key product launches of the year to its target customers.

Opportunities for Ski Gear & Equipment Market Participants

There have been recent developments where artificial snow environment being installed in the commercial mall for better customer services and experiences. For instance, the Dubai Mall has installed artificial snowboard for its customers to have a gist on how various snow sports like skiing looks like. Likewise, there are many other prominent malls that have come up with such initiatives. This one critical factor will further provide a critical opportunity for ski gear and equipment to gain traction at a significant rate in the global market.