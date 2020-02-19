Sizing and Thickening Agents Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis Outlook by 2024 For CP Kelco, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company & Akzo Nobel N.V

In 2014, Europe and North America dominated the global sizing and thickening agents market by region. Developing countries are the primary exporters of thickening and sizing agents to North America and Europe. The developments in industries such as paper, textiles, and the growing demand for convenience food products in the Asia-Pacific region is driving the sizing & thickening agents market.

The global sizing and thickening agents market can be segmented on the basis of sizing agent type, thickening agent type and sizing and thickening agent by application. Based on sizing agent type, the global market of sizing and thickening agent can be divided into natural sizing agents, synthetic sizing agents and others.

Sizing and thickening agents are substances which can increase the size and viscosity of a liquid without substantially changing its other properties. Edible thickeners are generally- used to thicken soups and sauces without altering their taste. Thickeners are also used in explosives, cosmetics, paints and inks.

Some of the prominent competitors in the global sizing and thickening agents market include CP Kelco, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE and Ashland.

