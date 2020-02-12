Size and Share of Nonwoven Filter Media Market in Global Industry : Insights, Development, Research and Forecast 2019-2023

Report Scope

This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the nonwoven filter media industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the nonwoven filter media industry and their areas of application.

Global markets are presented by type of nonwoven filter media along with growth forecasts through 2023. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the media are procured by filter fabricators or filtration system manufacturers.

Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of nonwoven filter media. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

Report Includes

– 45 data table and 54 additional tables

– An overview of global market of nonwoven filter media

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Descriptions of the major types of manufacturing processes

– Discussion of market-driving forces and industry structure

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M, Filtration Group, Mann+Hummel, Berry Global Inc., Dowdupont, Glatfelter, Johns Manville and Sandler

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Filtration Overview

Filtration Mechanisms

Straining or Sieving

Interception

Diffusion

Inertial Impaction

Electrostatic Attraction

Categories of Filtration

ISO 16890

Filtration Types

Surface Filtration

Deep-Bed or Depth Filtration

Chapter 4 Nonwoven Materials Overview

Nonwoven Materials Development

Nonwoven Definitions

Nonwoven Functionality

Nonwoven Products

Chapter 5 Raw Materials and Properties of Nonwoven Filter Media

Raw Materials: Fibers and Polymers

Global Fibers Market

Fiber Types

Natural Fibers

