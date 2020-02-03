Sinus Dilation Products Market is Driven by Increasing Incidence of Sinusitis Worldwide

Global Sinus Dilation Products Market: Snapshot

Sinuses are the hollow cavities present in the cranial bone, used to store and secrete mucus and also doubling up as a resonance chamber for the voice. The upkeep of the sinus can play a vital role in maintaining overall human health. Sinuses can naturally expel mucus and foreign objects with ease, but there are commonly occurring cases where the sinus cavity of a person may not be able to do so. The cause for this ranges from diseases and infections that cause the sinus to get inflamed or congested, to congenital defects in the sinus cavity. The more severe cases of sinus congestion, known as sinusitis, requires medical aid to be maintained, giving rise to the need for products such as sinus dilation products.

Commonly, sinus dilation products can vary in type depending on the type of sinus congestion, which is classified into chronic, acute, and sub-acute, based on the duration of symptoms affecting a patient. Some of the key factors driving the global sinus dilation products market are the growing number of patients suffering from nasal congestion, along with the consistent rate of development in products. Products such as balloon nasal dilation devices that are aimed at the more severe cases of nasal congestion are being developed at a very fast pace, allowing their use to cause minimal discomfort to a patient while improving results.

Sinuses are hollow, air-filled cavities in the cranial bones, near the nose and connecting to it. Sinuses are used for secretion of mucus and thus helps in providing resonance to the voice. Mucus plays a vital role by preventing foreign particles from reaching the lungs and preventing the nasal cavity from dryness. The sinuses have openings which allows the mucus to drain and flow into the nasal passage. But in few cases, the sinus openings are blocked and thus the mucus remains logged inside causing infection, headache, congestion, and inflammation. This severe condition is called sinusitis. According to the duration of symptoms, sinusitis is divided into three types: acute, sub-acute, and chronic. The treatment of sinusitis is decided depending upon the duration of infection. Sinus dilation devices are used for dilating the sinus openings in order to allow the mucus to drain. This is a minimally invasive procedure and has long-lasting effects. In case of chronic sinusitis, doctors recommend surgery.

Important factors driving the growth of the sinus dilation products market are increasing incidence of sinusitis worldwide and continuous innovation in technology. According to the CDC, nearly 12% of population in the U.S., in the age group of 18 years and above, suffers from sinusitis. New developed devices and technologies such as balloon sinus dilation systems are more effective and have less invasive risk. This factor is likely to boost the growth of the global sinus dilation products market. In addition, the technological advancement of devices from local players is projected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, few factors such as prescription drugs such as antibiotics and decongestants which are primary treatment options and high cost of sinus dilation products are restraining the growth of the market.

The global sinus dilation products market is segmented according to product type, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into balloon sinuplasty systems, sinus ventilation devices, distal suction blades, sinoscopes, sinus seekers, nasal catheters, nasal forceps, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. In terms of geography, the market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to continue to dominate the global sinus dilation products market during the forecast period. According to the CDC, in 2013 there were 29 million people in the U.S. affected with chronic sinusitis. Chronic sinusitis is one of the ten costliest health conditions in the U.S. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing demand for rapid treatment offered by new sinus dilation systems. Europe is the second largest market for sinus dilation products. Asia Pacific is an emerging market with increasing incidence of chronic sinusitis due to unhealthy conditions, pollution, and continuous changing climatic conditions. In Asia Pacific, India, China, and Japan are projected to be major contributors to the growth of the sinus dilation products market in terms of revenue. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for sinus dilation products.

Key players operating in the sinus dilation products market include Acclarent, Inc., Medtronic, Entellus Medical, Inc., SinuSys Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Aetna Inc., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, and Olympus Corporation.

