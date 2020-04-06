Sinus Dilation Devices Market Size Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

Market Analysis

The global sinus dilation devices market is expected to register a 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023 and grow to valuation of USD 5,778 Mn by 2023 end reported Market Research Future (MRFR).

The clinical condition of inflamed sinus cavities present around the nasal cavity that obstructs the natural draining mechanism of the nose is called sinusitis. The sinus dilation devices aids in relieving the sinus cavity opening and eliminating the drainage problem. Acute sinusitis is triggered due to cold and allergies, whereas, bacterial invasion results in chronic sinusitis. The increase in cases of chronic sinusitis due to languid immunity of people is likely to increase the demand for sinus dilation device. Technical advancement is boosting the adoption of sinuplasty (sinus dilation), among patients, over traditional sinusitis surgery method. These are the market dynamics expected to drive the global sinus dilation device market. On the flip side, challenges like drugs preference over surgeries and lack of trained otolaryngologists are anticipated to impede the market escalation.

Segmental Overview

MRFR in its report encompasses all the factors influencing the global sinus dilation devices market. The segmental analysis of the market offers a clear understanding of the sinus dilation devices market. Hence, the global sinus dilation devices market study is segmented by product, procedure, by patient type and end-user.

On the basis of product, the sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into sinus stents, balloon dilation, endoscope, functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) instruments set, and handheld instruments. The endoscope segment has been further narrowed down to rhinoscopy and sinoscopy. The drug eluting feature of the sinus stents, resists inflammation and scarring, hence, makes implantation extremely feasible for patients. Owing to the benefits of the stents the sinus stent segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

On the basis of procedure, the sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into hybrid sinus dilation procedure, standalone sinus dilation procedures, and others. Advancements in medical infrastructure is encouraging patients to opt sinus surgeries. The sinus dilation procedures segment is expected to gain traction for generating the largest revenue due to an increase in the number of patients availing for complex sinus surgeries. On the basis of patient type, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into pediatric and adults. On the basis of end-user, the sinus dilation devices market is segmented into hospitals, ENT clinics, diagnostic centers, research centers, and others.

Regional Insights

The demographic analysis of the sinus dilation devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the World (RoW).

In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed that 11.0% of the United Nations population were diagnosed with sinusitis. Hike in the suffering percentage has been observed over time in the region. This is creating a boundless scope for the key players in the regional market to invest in research and developmental activities to provide effective treatment to the patients. Hence, these factors are anticipated to drive the North American market growth, thereby, allowing the region to maintain its dilation devices market hegemony in the world. The second largest region after North America to grow to the highest market valuation in the assessment period is Europe, predicts MRFR. The increase in cases of sinusitis coupled with the presence of nasal polyp in patients is demanding proper medical attention. This is expected to drive the regional sinus dilation devices market proliferation.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to experience the fastest sinus dilation devices market growth. Technical advancement and patients opting for sinus dilation are expected to augment the regional market.

Although, the Middle East and African regional sinus dilation devices market growth is stationary. The increase in healthcare awareness and initiative taken by governments, in these regions, working towards the medical infrastructure development can impel the market growth in the region.

Key Players

MRFR listed the noteworthy companies operating globally in the sinus dilation devices market. They are Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments(USA), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (US), Entellus Medical Inc. (a subsidiary of Stryker) (US), Acclarent Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Intersect ENT Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Meril Life, Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), SinuSys Corporation (US), Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd. (China), and others.

