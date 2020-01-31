Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2024

Demand for Single-use Bags to Remain Strong

Single-use bioreactors, mixers, bags, tubing, bioprocess containers, filtration devices, sampling systems, connectors and clamps, and probes and sensors are the key products available in the Asia Pacific market for single-use bioprocessing systems. The demand for single-use bags is higher than other products in this market. Due to the higher rate of product adoption in research labs and pilot scale bioprocessing plants, supported by their cost effectiveness, this segment is likely to remain witnessing strong growth over the next few years. Single-use bioreactors are also expected to witness healthy growth in their demand in the near future.

Vaccine production, biosimilar, blood plasma products, cell therapy, and several other bio pharma products have emerged as the key application areas of single-use bioprocessing systems. Vaccine production segment has been reporting the most prominent demand for these systems. Researchers expect this scenario to continue like this in the near future, thanks to the acceleration in the fields of drug discovery and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in Asia Pacific.

China to Continue Leading Asia Pacific Single-use Bioprocessing Systems Market

Geographically, the Asia Pacific market for single-use bioprocessing systems has spread across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand, South East Asian countries and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2015, China led the overall market with a share of 33.0% on the grounds of new product launches. Over the forthcoming years, the domestic market is likely to remain on the top, thanks to the presence of a large pool of players.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23045

Japan stood second in the Asia Pacific market for single-use bioprocessing systems in 2015. Expanding at an exponential growth rate compared to other domestic markets, it is likely to witness a high rise in its market share. The increasing demand for cost effective and prefabricated modular bioprocessing facilities, introduction of new products, and the expansion in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are expected to boost the Japan single-use bioprocessing systems market in the years to come.

At the forefront of the Asia Pacific market for single-use bioprocessing systems are Danaher Corp., Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, GE Healthcare, Colder Products Co., Merck KgaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Sartorius AG, Corning Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Cole – Parmer Instrument Co. LLC.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com