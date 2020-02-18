Single-Use Bioprocessing Systems Market Analysis and Future Scope

Rising demand of disposables in biopharmaceutical production, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which requires biological drugs for their management and treatment, low manufacturing costs of disposable products and instrument, and improving life science research infrastructure are some of the growth drivers of the global single-use bioprocessing systems market. In addition, technological advancement in bioprocessing systems is also driving the growth of global single-use bio-processing systems market. Increasing numbers of mergers and acquisitions and rapid product launches are some of the major trends, observed in the global single-use bioprocessing systems market.

Stringent regulations for the implementation of disposable systems and problems associated with the usage of plastic-based disposable products are some of the common factors restraining the growth of the single-use bioprocessing systems market. Moreover, lack of awareness towards innovative applications of disposables in bioproduction is also hindering the growth of the single-use bioprocessing systems market. However, countries, such as China and India are witness a considerable growth during the forecast period due to improving life science research infrastructure.

Europe and North America are the major markets for single-use bioprocessing systems, attributed to the increased life science research and growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Asia-Pacific market for the single-use bioprocessing systems is growing at a significant rate owing to improving life science infrastructure and increasing investment by several pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for the development of R&D plants in the region. Apart from these regions, Latin America and Middle-East are other important markets of single-use bio-processing systems.

Some of the major players operating in global single-use bioprocessing systems market include Tarpon Biosystems Inc., GE Healthcare, STI Components Inc., Merck & Co Inc., Saint-Gobain Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA, PendoTECH, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Pall Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Cellexus Ltd. and Broadley-James Ltd.

