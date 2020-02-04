Single-Use Bioprocessing Sensors And Probes Market Size to Rise at a Moderate CAGR of 13.4% From 2017 To 2025

Success-hungry dominant players in the global Single-Use Bioprocessing Sensors And Probes Market have mostly grown through strategic alliances and acquisitions that have helped them enhance their product base. Currently, a handful of big global names and many regional companies operate in the market. A key trend in the market is differentiated products which serves to lessen the intensity of competition among players.

A number of factors are helping to catalyze growth in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market. They are thrust on easier, improved monitoring of bioprocess, robust demand from industrial bioprocessing, growing preference for customization of single-use products keeping in mind the specific needs of the consumer, and reduced cost and technologically advanced products. Acting as a roadblock to the market, on the other hand, is the limitations and technical issues in the use of single-use sensors and environmental concerns over the use of disposables.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes will likely expand at a robust 13.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$1281 mn by 2025 from US$418.3 mn in 2016.

Depending upon the type of product, the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market can be segmented into market pH sensor, valve, bench top control system, spectroscopy technology, optochemical DO (dissolved oxygen), temperature sensor, pressure sensor, fill weight, fill level, conductivity sensors, flow rate sensors, pCO2 sensors and osmolality. At present, the bench top control system leads the market and in 2016, its leading share was around 24.1%. In future too, the segment is expected to hold onto its leading share by expanding at a CAGR of 13.9%. At this rate, the segment will become worth US$323.3 mn in 2025 from US$101.0 mn in 2016.

The valve segment trails the bench top control system segment in terms of market share. In 2016, the segment held a share of about 19.7% in the market from US$81.3 mn in 2016. The segment is likely to reach value of US$252.5 mn by 2025. In terms of growth rate, however, the pCO2 segment is expected to lead the market by clocking a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2025. pCO2 sensors are instruments used in the bioprocess industry to measure the partial carbon dioxide. These sensors provide air and pCO2 measurement in bioprocessing.

From a geographical perspective, North America held a leading share of 40.2% share in 2016 in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market. The market in the region is powered primarily by the U.S. which has made gigantic progress on account of the swift uptake of latest technologies, presence of a well-established bioprocessing and pharmaceutical industry, early availability of newest technologies, and heightened research activities. Going forward, North America is expected to grow its share further in the market.

Europe trails North America in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market. In the upcoming years, the region is predicted to lose its market share to become worth US$330.8 mn by 2025. In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is anticipated to outshine all other regions by registering a CAGR of 13.8% between 2017 and 2025. The region is primarily powered by China, India, and Japan. Adoption of upcoming technologies and expansion of the biotechnology sector is said to be underpinning robust growth in the region.

Prominent companies operating in the global single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Parket Hannifin Corporation, and Hamilton Company.