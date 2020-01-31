SINGLE-USE BIOPROCESSING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Executive Summary

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025.

Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market valued approximately USD 3.07 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.90% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factors of single-use bioprocessing market are high energy efficiency with faster implementation, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, low risk of product cross contamination and less floor space requirement. Rising competition among single-use manufacturers is anticipated to drive significant product development. Rising demand for disposables in biopharmaceuticals procedures, rising prevalence of disease requiring for developed drugs for their management and treatment of life science is contributes towards the growth of the market. The major restraining factor of single-use bioprocessing market are issues regarding disposable components like plastic bags and environmental and economic concern. Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology that is used in the development of disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacture biopharmaceutical products. There are many key advantage of single use bioprocessing market such as helps in cost reduction, increase in productivity of manufacturing process, easy to dispose and maintenance, less demand of energy & consumption of water and reduced risk of cross-contamination.

The regional analysis of Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest market share in global Single-use bioprocess system market. Asia Pacific represents the fastest growth market for Single-use bioprocess system owing to growing number of manufacturers. In Asia Pacific region, India, Japan and China is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. Apart from these regions, Latin America and Middle-East are other important markets of single-use bio-processing systems. Germany, the U.K., France and Italy are some of the major countries holding significant shares of single-use bio-processing systems market in Europe.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Media Bags and Container

Filtration Assemblies

Disposable/Single-use Bioreactor

Disposable Mixers

By Application:

Filtration

Storage

Cell structure

Mixing

Purification

By End-user:

Biopharmaceutical Manufactures

Life Science R&D

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sartorious Stedim Biotech S.A., Merck Millipore, Danaher Corporation, 3M Company, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions Inc., Applikon Biotechnology, Cesco Bioengineering CO. Ltd. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Single-use Bioprocessing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by End-User, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Single-use Bioprocessing Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Single-use Bioprocessing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Media Bags and Container

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Filtration Assemblies

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Disposable/Single-use Bioreactor

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Disposable Mixers

5.4.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

