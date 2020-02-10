Single-Dose Therapy Market Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2024

Single-dose therapy can be defined as single drug, or a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to be administered in a single dosage form. The drugs combined in the single dosage form contributes to the synergistic effects claimed by each of the drug. The number of doses of the single dose therapy can be increased or decreased, but the therapy does not involving altering of API proportion in the dosage form. These are administered in the form of a vial, capsules, tablets or patch.

Single-dose therapy market can be segmented based on disease indication, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on disease indication, the market can be segmented into cancer, HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted diseases, neurological disorders, psychological disorders, and microbial infections, among others. On the basis of application, single-dose therapy market can be segmented into human health and animal health. Hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, and pharmacies form the major distribution channels for the market. Based on geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Increasing demand due to the synergistic effects provided by the combined fixed dose API’s administered as a single dose is the major driver for the single-dose therapy market. Further, the simpler treatment regime, convenience of administration, and the cost saving offered by single-dose therapy are also expected to drive the market growth. Additional benefits include the combined pharmacokinetics of the component drugs employed in the single dose, and enhanced medication compliance. However, the dosage of the APIs in the single-dose cannot be modified according to the patient requirements, which might negatively impact the growth of the market. In addition, the adverse side effects caused by the component drugs, the allergic reactions from any of the component drugs in the single dose therapy cannot be avoided, which might have an impact on the patient health, and a negative effect on the market growth. Also, the growing over-the-counter sale of various non-approved fixed dose combinations administered as single dose, would adversely affect the market.

The increasing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), and various forms of cancer in all the geographies would drive the demand for single-dose therapies and contribute to the growth of the market. Geographically, North America is the largest market for single-dose therapy, followed by Europe. The growing geriatric population, and increased focus on research and development of effective single dose therapies has been driving the use of single-dose therapies. In addition, the growing FDA approvals of new single-dose therapies would contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2015, the U.S. FDA approved Genvoya, a single dosage form of various combination drugs for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. Asia Pacific is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period, attributed to the growing economy in the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, growing awareness among people and the increasing geriatric population.

The leading players in the single-dose therapy market include Allergan plc, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A., among other significant global market players.

