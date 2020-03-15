Singapore MICE Tourism Market is expected to exceed US$ 3 Billion by 2024

The report “Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Analysis 2010 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2024” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Singapore MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Singapore MICE travelers flow, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Singapore MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore Singapore MICE tourism market.

A detailed country–wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. The research study also limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of Singapore MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan, Thailand, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South, Korea, India, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa

Key Findings:

• The MICE industry is one of the most lucrative segment of the Singapore tourism

market

• Singapore will attract XX Million MICE travelers by 2024

• China will continue its #1 position in the Singapore MICE travelers by 2024

• India grasp the highest revenue share in 2017

• Indonesia and Japan have also shown its potential to become most popular

MICE traveler nations

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Singapore MICE Travelers Market & Forecast (2010 – 2024)

Singapore MICE Travelers Arrival & Forecast (2010 – 2024)

Singapore MICE Travelers Arrival Share & Forecast (2010 – 2024)

Singapore MICE Travelers Revenue Share & Forecast (2010 – 2024)

20 Countries Singapore MICE Travelers Arrival & Forecast (2010 – 2024)

20 Countries Singapore MICE Travelers Revenue & Forecast (2010 – 2024)

Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Singapore MICE Tourism Market

