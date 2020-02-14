Silver Nanoparticles Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

Silver nanoparticles possess novel electrical, optical, and thermal properties and find application in a wide array of products such as photovoltaics and chemical and biological sensors. Conductive inks, pastes, and fillers, for instance, use silver nanoparticles due to their excellent electrical conductivity, stability, and low sintering temperatures. Silver nanoparticles are also used in molecular diagnostics and photonic devices, which leverage novel optical properties of these nanomaterials. Additionally, they are used for antimicrobial coatings, a host of textiles, keyboards, wound dressings, and biomedical devices.

A report by TMR Research offers essential information about the global market for silver nanoparticles. It presents qualitative insights and verifiable projections about the size of the market. The projections in the report have been arrived at by leveraging proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every aspect of the market, including regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Global Silver Nanoparticles Market: Trends and Opportunities

At the forefront of driving growth in the global market for silver nanoparticles is the growing demand for antimicrobial materials such as antimicrobial textiles in healthcare applications. Because of their antimicrobial properties, silver nanoparticles are being used in children’s toys too for reducing the spread of diseases. Going forward, the market will witness further growth on account of the aforementioned factors. Emergence of sophisticated electronics along with the rising demand for gadgets is also forecasted to stoke growth in the market in the next couple of years. Silver nanoparticles are used in photovoltaic in order to reduce energy consumption. Thus the silver nanoparticles have an effect in bringing down carbon footprint too.

A noticeable trend in the global silver nanoparticles market is the increasing popularity of silver nanowires, which will likely see strong demand. Silver nanowire networks are highly conductive because of the high aspect ratio of crystalline silver. Silver nanowires can be used in OLEDs, touchscreens, LEDs, and photovoltaics. Yet another trend in the market has been the increasing focus by key players on developing proprietary manufacturing technologies.

Among end-user segments, healthcare dominates the global market for silver nanoparticles market. This is because of the massive growth in the healthcare market due to the rising awareness regarding one’s health, a burgeoning elderly population, and rising fortunes of people.

Countering the growth in the global market for silver nanoparticles are the strict regulations, especially in Europe and North America. Further, various studies have been undertaken to figure out if nanosilver have any harmful effect on the environment. This is also expected to restrain the market.