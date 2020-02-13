Silver Brazing Alloys Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast | 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Silver Brazing Alloys Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Silver brazing is a joining process whereby a non-ferrous filler metal, alloy is heated to melting temperature (above 800F) and distributed between two or more close-fitting parts by capillary attraction. At its liquidus temperature, the molten filler metal interacts with a thin layer of the base metal, cooling to form an exceptionally strong, sealed joint due to grain structure interaction. The silver brazed joint becomes a sandwich of different layers, each metallurgically linked to each other.

Silver brazing can employ various heat sources such as torch, flame, acetylene, gas/air, induction, resistance, infrared,oven, and furnace. Silver brazing uses filler metals and alloys such as silver, copper, zinc, cadmium, etc.

This report focuses on Silver Brazing Alloys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Silver Brazing Alloys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Afrox

Aufhauser Corporation

Ador Fontech Ltd

Alfa Aesar

Chung I Silver Solder

Senor Metals

Bilba Industries

Bellman-Melcor

Wieland Edelmetalle

Horizon Metals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rods

Wires

Rings

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronic and Electrical

Optoelectronic Application

Medical

Others

