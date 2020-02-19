SILICONES MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Global Silicones Market is the emerging market, and it is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% during the period (2018-2025). Silicones are modern synthetic products based on raw material, quartz sand, which is available in practically unlimited quantities.

Silicones or polysiloxanes are high-performance or polymers with an alternating silicon-oxygen backbone, formed with aliphatic or aromatic side groups.

Nature, silicon occurs exclusively in oxidized form, as the compounds silicon dioxide and silicates. Due to its properties like excellent waterproofing and excellent moisture resistance, the applications of the silicones in the construction industry are rising. This represents the principal contributor to the market growth.

WHAT’S TRENDING IN THIS MARKET?

Increases in silicone demand will also benefit from the rising use of high-value materials in emerging applications, particularly in the newly industrialized nations of the world where the use of silicones is not yet mature.

The Asia/Pacific region has risen to become the leading market for silicones, accounting for nearly 40 percent of global demand in 2012. China is

by far the worlds largest producer of silicon, including thereby silicon content for ferrosilicon and silicon metal. Around 4.6 million metric tons of silicon was produced in China in 2016 which accounted for about two-thirds of global production that year, which reached about 7.2 million metric tons above-average growth is also forecast for Central and South America, Eastern Europe, and the Africa/Mideast region, areas in which silicone demand per capita is currently among the lowest in the world.

As silicones become increasingly well established in these regions, technological advancements and product innovation will become essential for long-term market growth.

MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS:

The growing infrastructure activities in emerging countries will drive the silicones market size in the coming days. Increasing focus on utilization of high performance materials by the OEMs is expected to facilitate the growth of automotive silicone market over the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

By Product:

Elastomers are the dominant product segment in the market owing to a wide range of applications including spark plug boots, connector seals, airbags, intake manifold gaskets, turbo chargers hoses, and silicone wiper blades. The high strength and ease of application are the major factors driving the demand. Silicone sealants may stain on contact with organic elastomers such as EPDM and Neoprene.

Specialty ELASTOSIL® grades are available for applications involving food and drinking water contact. Silicone elastomers must be reinforced with active fillers to give them the desired mechanical properties such as hardness, tensile strength, elongation at break and tear resistance (notch resistance) .Key market segments covered

By Product Type

Elastomers

Adhesives and Sealants

Resins

Others

By Material

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Interior and Exterior Parts

Engine & Drive Train Systems

Suspension system

Electrical system

Others

By End User

Construction

Automotive & Transport

Consumer care

Elastomers, Plastics & Composites

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

