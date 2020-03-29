Silicone Structural Glazing Market Growth has Attributed To Constrution Sector Expansion, Global Forecast To 2023

Global Silicone Structural Glazing Market Report by Type (Four-Sided Structural Glazing, Two-Sided Structural Glazing, Slope Glazing, Stepped Glass Glazing, U-Shaped Glazing, Total Vision Systems Glazing And Others), By Material (Glass Panels, Aluminum Structural Framing, Silicone Sealants and EPDM),By End-Use (Commercial, Public and Residential) and By Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s assessment report, the global silicone structural glazing market is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The growth of the glass industry owing to increasing demand from the construction sector is poised to drive the expansion of the market over the next couple of years.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5011

Rapid urbanization in conjunction with increasing per capita income has intensified the need for residential and commercial complexes. This, in turn, is prognosticated to have a favorable impact on the growth pattern of the silicone structural glazing market in the years to come. Developing economies exhibit comparatively higher potential and are poised to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the silicone structural glazing market across the review period.

Easy installation and environmental concerns are forecasted to boost the adoption of silicone structural glazing in the construction sector. The intensified economic activities in the construction sector are anticipated to augment the silicone structural glazing market over the next few years. Also, the market is expected to attract an influx of investments through the forecast period which is likely to expedite market growth.

Industry News:

In April 2019, Dow Solutions, a multinational chemical corporation, has announced that it would be using Dowsil Silicone Sealants among others for the new International Olympic Committee headquarters. The building would serve as the global meeting place for the Olympic Movement.

In June 2018, Dow Chemical Company, an American multinational chemical corporation, has announced its participation in the AIA Conference on Architecture with its new DOWSIL™ to be showcased in the event.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global Silicone Structural Glazing Market has been segmented into four-sided structural glazing, two-sided structural glazing, slope glazing, stepped glass glazing, U-shaped glazing, total vision systems glazing, and others.

By material, the silicone structural glazing market has been segmented into glass panels, aluminum structural framing, silicone sealants, and EPDM.

By end-user, the global silicone structural glazing market has been segmented into commercial, public and residential.

Regional Analysis:

The global silicone structural glazing market, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is the most prominent market for silicone structural glazing owing to the developmental opportunities unleashed by the construction sector. The growth of the residential and construction sectors is anticipated to propel the expansion of the market in the years to come. Other factors responsible for driving the growth of the regional silicone structural glazing market are stringent emission norms, increasing purchasing power, urban migration, etc. China is the most important revenue pocket of the market in the region and is presumed to lead market growth in the region. Silicone structural glazing market in Asia Pacific is poised to attract investments from global leaders, thus, augmenting the market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the noted players of the silicone structural glazing market are Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd (Japan), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Arkema SA (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S), YKK Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), Permasteelisa S.P.A (Italy), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Tokyo), Schott AG (Germany), Guardian Glass (U.S.), and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong).

Get More Information on Silicone Structural Glazing Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/silicone-structural-glazing-market-5011

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.