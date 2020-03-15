Silicone Sealants Market Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends for Expansion Till 2023

Silicone Sealants Market Key Players:

The leading players in the global silicone sealants market are;

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

3M (US)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company (Japan)

B. Fuller (US)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Bostik (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

Mapei (Italy)

American Sealants, Inc. (US)

Momentive (US)

McCoy Soudal (India)

ALSTONE (India)

Pecora Corporation (US)

Adshead Ratcliffe & Co Ltd. (UK)

Silicone Sealants Market Regional Analysis:

The global silicone sealants market has been segmented across five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the rising product demand in the construction and electronics industries. In addition, the silicone sealants are widely used in rapidly growing automotive industry in this region. This is expected to fuel the market growth in the region during the review period.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forest period. This is mainly due to the advancements in the construction industry along owing vast reconstruction activities in this region to meet the sustainability demands.

Silicone Sealants Market Segmentation:

The global silicone sealants market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-use, and region.

By end use, the global silicone sealants market has been categorized into construction, automotive, electronics, aerospace, consumer goods, industrial assembly, and others. The construction sector held the major market share in 2018 owing to the expanding construction sector in the emerging economies of China, India, and Thailand. The product is widely used in the construction industry in housing, windows, sanitary fittings, roofing and roof plumbing applications.

