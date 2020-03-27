Silicone Derivative Market Competitive Landscape, Sales Research, Top 10 Key Players, Industry Overview and Demand Analysis by 2023

Global Silicone Derivative Market Overview:

Silicone or Polysiloxane are polymers made from repetitive units of Siloxane. This chain may contain silicon atoms that are alternatively bonded with oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen to develop multiple Silicone Derivatives. Silicone Derivatives are heat-resistant and are used in sealants, adhesives, lubricants, thermal insulation, as well as, electrical insulation. The Global Silicone Derivatives Market, as per the latest MRFR report, is anticipated to ascend steadily at 6% CAGR during the conjectured period. Many factors are contributing to the progress of the Silicone Derivatives Market.

Increasing global investment in physical infrastructure is a primary factor contributing to the upscaling of the Global Silicone Derivatives Market. Latest trends of electric vehicles are also influencing a positive movement in the growth chart of the Global Silicone Derivative Market. Further, growing awareness towards environmental-friendly measures towards power generation is also fueling demand for silicone derivatives during the forecast period. Silicone Derivatives are observed to be steadily penetrating the renewable energy sector, especially solar energy. Additionally, Silicone Derivatives are used in personal care items, pharmaceuticals, as well as, food & beverages. Rising disposable incomes are leading to a speedy surge in demand for products in all these end-user industries, indirectly pushing the demand for Silicone Derivatives through the forecast period.

Moreover, silicone makes up for approximately 28% of the earth’s crust. Also, no harmful effects have been noted on any organism yet. Further, silicone derivatives are readily biodegradable and available in abundance which makes them the go-to choice for numerous applications. Silicone Derivatives are also witnessing proliferating in the construction sector. All these factors are likely to contribute heavily in promoting growth in the Global Silicone Derivatives Market through the review period.

Key Players:

The Global Silicone Derivatives Market report published by MRFR includes a profiling of many noteworthy players including Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Triveni chemicals (India), Zhenzhou Yellow River Emery Co., Ltd (China), Saint-Gobain Silicon Carbide (France), Xuancheng Crystal Clear New Materials Co., Ltd (China), Aromachimie Company Ltd. (U.K.), Multimin-Egypt for Mining S.A.E (Egypt), Hisilco (China).

Industry Update:

April 2019: DowDuPont is splitting into 3 of the world’s largest chemical companies. Among those, Dow is likely to focus on the production of commodity chemicals including silicone, paint additives, and polyethylene.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Silicone Derivatives Market has been analyzed for various segments. Such market segmentation has been done based on Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Type, the Global Silicone Derivatives Market is segmented into silicon dioxide (silica), silicate, silicon carbide, and silicon nitride. The Silicone Dioxide (silica) segment is anticipated to spearhead the Global Silicone Derivatives Market. Around 95% of silica has been consumed for the production of Portland cement.

Further, a high melting point of silica enables its use in sand casting for metallic components. The silicon carbide segment is anticipated to follow the silicone dioxide segment, garnering the second largest market share during the forecast period. Factors owing to this growth include its high durability and lower cost of silicon carbide.

Based on Application, the Global Silicone Derivatives Market is segmented into automobiles, electronics, building & construction, energy, personal care, and chemical. The building & construction segment is expected to govern the segmental market for Silicone Derivatives. Products such as glass, ceramics, and Portland cement require silicone derivatives as key components. Hence, the growth of the construction sector in many emerging economies across the globe holds a direct influence over the bolstering of the Global Silicone Derivatives Market.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Global Silicone Derivatives Market has been geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to spearhead the Global Silicone Derivatives Market during the forecast period. It held approximately 40% of the Global Silicone Derivatives Market and is likely to snowball at the fastest rate through the assessment period. China and India are set to dictate the country-specific silicone derivatives market in the Asia Pacific. Magnified focus placed upon infrastructural developments by many developing economies in the APAC is one of the most primary reasons behind the spiking demand for Silicone Derivatives in the region. Further, energy-intensive nations like India, China, and Japan are swiftly taking up renewable energy options, especially solar energy. These initiatives are more than likely to derive an upsurge in demand for Silicone Derivatives in these nations through the review period.

