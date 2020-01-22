Silicone Defoamer Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2024-end

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Silicone Defoamer Market – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Silicone Defoamer Market: Overview

Silicone defoamer is a chemical additive used in various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, metalworking fluids for removal of foam. Silicone defoamer is additives that reduce and hamper formation of foam in industrial processes. Silicone defoamers are generally insoluble in the foaming medium and possess surface active properties. It offer low viscosity and spread rapidly on the foamy surface. Thus, silicone defoamer if employed during any industrial operation provides excellent resistance to alkali attack as it is chemically inert. It also reduces maintenance cost and enhances the durability of the products.

The report estimates and forecasts the India’s silicone defoamer market on the application basis. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2015 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for the product segment. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. It further includes drivers and restraints for the silicone defoamer market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

It also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the silicone defoamer market on the India and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes average price trend analysis of silicone defoamer.

Global Silicone Defoamer Market: Research Methodology

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the silicone defoamer market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein application has been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for silicone defoamer between 2016 and 2024.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the silicone defoamer market by dividing it into application. The silicone defoamer market has been segmented into water treatment, paints and coatings, pharmaceutical, metalworking fluids, food & beverages and others. Application segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) between 2016 and 2024.

Global Silicone Defoamer Market: Competitive Analysis

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the India market. Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Wacker Chemi AG, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant International AG, and Resil Chemicals Pvt Ltd. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The India silicone defoamer market has been segmented as follows:

By Application Type

Water Treatment

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Metalworking Fluids

Food and Beverages

Food

Beverages

Breweries

Others (pulp & paper, textile, oil & gas, detergents etc.)

