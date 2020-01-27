Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Market Potential Growth and Market Key Players 2019-2024

The Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Market report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.
Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders: Magnesia Mineral Compounds,Kyowa Chemical,SCORA,Lehmann&Voss&Co.,TATEHO CHEMICAL,Konoshima Chemical,KAUSTIK,BUSCHLE & LEPPER,Causmag International,ELITE CHEMICALS,Celtic Chemicals Ltd,INTERMAG COMPANY LTD,MAGNIFIN,Russian Mining Chemical,Ako Kasei,UBE,Hebei Meishen Technology,. And More……
Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Overview of the Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Market:-
Magnesium oxide, also called magnesia with chemical formula MgO, is a white solid mineral that occurs naturally as periclase and is a source of magnesium.
Major classifications are as follows:
Major applications are as follows:
High-purity (99%) active magnesium oxide is used to form insulating "glass" layer of oriented grain on silicon steel (transformer steel) surface and give special electromagnetic properties to steel. This is achieved by coating steel surface with aqueous slurry of magnesium oxide which reacts with silicon on steel surface during high-temperature annealing until transparent layer of magnesium silicate. Magnesium oxide shall have a high degree of purity and contain very low level of elements such as chlorine, bromine, calcium, fluorine and sodium which can form an unacceptably high electrical conductivity of insulating layer. Magnesium oxide shall also have a very small particle size to obtain slurry which is stable and has desired characteristics of coating.The worldwide market for Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
