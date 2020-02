Silicon Metal Powder Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Silicon Metal Powder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In 2015, the global Silicon Metal Powder market is led by China and Europe. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Silicon Metal Powder are concentrated in H.C. Starck, Elkem, Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon, Neoplant, Micron Metals, Zhongcheng Silicon. Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon is the world leader, holding 12.27% production market share in 2015.

Silicon metal powder downstream is wide and recently silicon metal powder has acquired increasing significance in various fields of refractories and powder metallurgy industry, metallurgical foundry industry, organic silicon chemical industry and others. Globally, the silicon metal powder market is mainly driven by growing demand for refractories and powder metallurgy industry which accounts for nearly 35% of total downstream consumption of silicon metal powder in global.

The worldwide market for Silicon Metal Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1110 million US$ in 2023, from 910 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

H.C. Starck

Elkem

Zhejiang Kaihua Yuantong Silicon

Neoplant

Micron Metals

Zhongcheng Silicon

Minhang Silicon

Dadi Zelin Silicon

Yinfeng Silicon Products

Pengcheng Guangfu

Zhong Yu Jin Ming Silicon

Mingrui Siliocon

ABSCO

RW silicium

VestaSi

S+A Blackwell

Sanhui Naihuo

CNPC Powder

Anyang Yuda Silicon

Yafei Alloy

Jiuzhou Silicon

BAIDAO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metallurgical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Chemical Grade Silicon Metal Powder

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Refractories and Powder Metallurgy Industry

Metallurgical Foundry Industry

Organic Silicon Chemical Industry

High-tech Fields

Others

