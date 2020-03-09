Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 35.73% and Forecast to 2022

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018
A power device is a semiconductor, which is used as a switch or a rectifier in the power electronic system. SiC is a compound semiconductor comprised of silicon and carbon and has 10 times the dielectric breakdown field strength, bandgap, and thermal conductivity than silicon. The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.
The analysts forecast Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cree
• Infineon Technologies
• Mitsubishi Electric
• ROHM Semiconductor
• STMicroelectronics
Market driver
• Growing demand for power electronics
Market challenge
• High SiC material cost
Market trend
• Transition toward larger SiC wafer
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
