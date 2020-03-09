Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 35.73% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018

A power device is a semiconductor, which is used as a switch or a rectifier in the power electronic system. SiC is a compound semiconductor comprised of silicon and carbon and has 10 times the dielectric breakdown field strength, bandgap, and thermal conductivity than silicon. The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.

The analysts forecast Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 35.73% from 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cree

• Infineon Technologies

• Mitsubishi Electric

• ROHM Semiconductor

• STMicroelectronics

Market driver

• Growing demand for power electronics

Market challenge

• High SiC material cost

Market trend

• Transition toward larger SiC wafer

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

UPS&PS – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PV inverters – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

IMDs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EV/HEVs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Diodes – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Transistors – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Modules – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Transition toward larger SiC wafer

Entrance of multiple suppliers of SiC wafers

Implementation of automation in industries

Use of SiC power devices for extreme operations

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Overvie

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS0

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cree

Infineon Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

TOSHIBA

..…..Continued

