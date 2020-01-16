Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast till 2025

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes (SBD) offer superior dynamic and thermal performance over conventional Silicon power diodes.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ON Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

ROHM

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology

UnitedSiC

GeneSiC

Semikron

Panasonic

TT Electronics

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Single Diodes

Dual Diodes

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Solar Inverters

Motor Drives

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)

Electrical Vehicle (EV)

