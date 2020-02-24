Silica for S-SBR Market: Polymer Confinement Leading to Better Rolling Resistance Performance Bodes Well as Fuel Efficiency is Boosted by 5%

Ever since Michelin introduced energy tire, precipitated silica has turned out to be the filler of choice for the manufacture of high performance pneumatic passenger car tires. Compared to carbon black, considerable improvement in tire performance can be witnessed as a simultaneous improvement of wet grip, rolling resistance and stopping distance at the time of cars being equipped with anti-lock braking system. These introductory insights are according to the intelligence report, titled, “Silica for S-SBR Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028,” which has been freshly included in Market Research Hub’s (MRH) ever-expanding repository.

There has been growing traction with respect to silica for S-SBR which could be attributed to polymer confinement. A confined polymer-filler interlocking between silica pores and S-SBR leads to lower hysteresis at the time of dynamic-mechanical deformation at low frequencies, which substantially results in a better rolling resistance performance. According to the study, silica for S-SBR made tires have propelled fuel efficiency by 5% while it has razed rolling resistance by 20%.

Rigorous regulations being observed in North America, Europe and Asia with respect to tire labelling are expected to impel the growth of silica for S-SBR market. These regions have witnessed growing application of silica for S-SBR owing to its magic triangle—abrasion resistance, wet grip and wear resistance. Meanwhile, growing demand for silica for S-SBR is being observed from footwear segment against the backdrop of high wear resistance characteristic of silica.

Silica for S-SBR Market: Report Content

This report presents a thorough analysis on silica for S-SBR market which is underpinned by qualitative and quantitative assessment. Further, the report gives actionable insights on the drivers, trends, restraints, trends, opportunities, which have its considerable impact on the development of silica for S-SBR market. Moreover, the report throws light on segregation of the market to offer a coherent assessment of the silica for S-SBR. The report elucidates exhaustive executive summary and market overview section. Furthermore, the report on silica for S-SBR market includes overview section which sheds light on Porters’ Five Force Analysis, trend analysis and value chain analysis. Essentially, Porters’ Five Force Analysis offers deep dive analysis on competitive landscape of the silica for S-SBR market. Additionally, the report on silica for S-SBR encompasses the market outlook along with attractiveness analysis, thereby providing deep dive analysis on the market. The report also delves into pricing analysis and market value projection to offer a coherent view of the market. Moreover, the macroeconomic aspects also offers a holistic approach on inflation and deflation. The report also shed light on the risk mitigation and complex eco-system to succinctly delineate the silica for S-SBR market. A coherent analysis of competitive landscape of the silica for S-SBR market is undergirded by a thorough analysis of Porters’ Five Force Analysis giving insights on moves taken by competitors; report includes—portfolio of the product, financial overview, recent development, company overview, sales footprint and key differentiator.

Silica for S-SBR Market: Research Methodology

The assessment of the report has been done on the basis of the primary research and secondary research. The primary source deals with authenticity and unbiased views of seasoned analyst, including surveys, interviews and analysis by experts. Furthermore, secondary sources encompasses Factiva, veracious paid source, trade journals and resourceful database. Eventually, the report is prepared with the assistance of absolute dollar opportunity analysis which have significant bearing on the growth of the silica for S-SBR market.

