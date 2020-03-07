Silica for S-SBR Market expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018-2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) provides key findings on the global Silica for S-SBR market in its latest report titled ‘Silica for S-SBR Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028’. The market viewpoint on the global Silica for S-SBR market remains optimistic, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2018– 2028). Among types, the untreated segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate, in terms of value, over the forecast period. However, there has been a noteworthy rise in demand for treated type of Silica for S-SBR since the last few years from North America and Europe.

Silica is used as a reinforcing filler and has been replacing conventionally used carbon black in tires. The use of Silica for S-SBR has led to improvements in rolling resistance. Silica for S-SBR has also been responsible for improving fuel efficiency by 5%-7% and reducing carbon emission by ~20%. The sales of Silica for S-SBR is estimated to be valued at US$ 619 Mn by the end of 2018, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 7.2% over the period 2018-2028. China is estimated to have accounted for a value share of 22.1% in the global Silica for S-SBR market by 2017 end and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period in the global Silica for S-SBR market. North America also holds significant position, both in terms of production and consumption of Silica for S-SBR.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8395

Injection of silica in the nano-pores of S-SBR causes interpenetration and maximum space/pore filling. This results in tight polymer-filler (silica) interlocking, which eventually leads to lower hysteresis and thus, higher rolling resistance. Silica for S-SBR is used in modern passenger car tires’ threads as reinforcing filler. Silica is also widely used as a performance enhancing filler for tires, industrial goods and as a non-black reinforcing agent for footwear soles, especially athletic shoes.

Increasing stringent regulations regarding tire labelling in countries, such as North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, are anticipated to drive the demand in the Silica for S-SBR market. The use of Silica for S-SBR significantly enhances tire performance. The magic triangle i.e wet grip, abrasion resistance and wear resistance, shows significant improvements with the use of Silica for S-SBR in tires. Silica for S-SBR leads to better grip and braking during winters. Thus, a rise in demand for Silica for S-SBR in winter tires is expected during the forecast period. Tire makers have switched to Silica for S-SBR made tires to cut down rolling resistance by 20% and increase fuel efficiency by 5%. Road transport contributes ~20% share to CO2 emission in the EU and other developed countries.

The footwear segment is also anticipated to witness rise in demand for silica for S-SBR. The use of silica in footwear sole results in highly wear resistant sole that doesn’t leave scrapes on floor.

Major manufacturers have also entered into strategic partnerships with the global tire manufacturers to ensure long term supply of silica for S-SBR application.

Over the past few years, the global manufacturers have also expanded their product offerings for the use of silica for S-SBR for the non-tire thread applications.

Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of application, the Silica for S-SBR market is anticipated to be dominated by the tire reinforcement segment. Silica for S-SBR made tires offer higher fuel efficiency, which consumers prefer these days and thus, the demand in the Silica for S-SBR market is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

From a regional perspective, a significant share of the global Silica for S-SBR market demand is projected to come from North America and European regions. Tire labelling regulations and governments’ efforts to cut down CO2 emissions have led to further rise in demand for Silica for S-SBR market. Silica reinforced S-SBR market is anticipated to witness rise in demand from winter tires in the country. SEA and Other Pacific has witnessed rise in demand for silica for S-SBR owing to the growing automotive industry in ASEAN region. Regions such as Japan and South Korea has also witnessed noteworthy rise in demand for silica for S-SBR owing to the increase in use of high performance tires for heavy and medium vehicles apart from the passenger cars.

Need more information about Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8395

Key Players Dominating the Global Silica for S-SBR Market

Some of the key players whose profile has been covered in the global silica for Silica for S-SBR market study are Trinseo, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, LG Chem, Dynasol Group, Taiwan Synthetic Rubbers Corporation, JSR Corporation, Sibur International GmbH and Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., amongst others.

Silica Manufacturers in the Global Silica for S-SBR Market

Solvay S.A. Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries Inc., Oriental Silicas Corporation amongst others.