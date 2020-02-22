Silica Aerogel 2019 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Aerogel is a synthetic porous ultralight material derived from a gel, in which the liquid component of the gel has been replaced with a gas. The result is a solid with extremely low density and low thermal conductivity.

Silica aerogel is the most common type of aerogel, and the most extensively studied and used. It is silica-based, derived from silica gel. The lowest-density silica nanofoam weighs 1,000 g/m3, which is the evacuated version of the record-aerogel of 1,900 g/m3. Silica aerogels also have a high optical transmission of ~99% and a low refractive index of ~1.05.

Global silica aerogel market size was estimated at USD 230.82 million in 2016 and is likely to witness significant growth over the next seven years owing to its rising demand from various end-use industries including building insulation, oil & gas consumables, transportation, aerospace & defence materials, etc. Silica aerogel panels and blankets formed through adhesion to a variety of fibrous material in the gelation or post-synthesis will not be the only product to shape this industry over the next decade. There will be notable rises for both silica aerogel powder and granule particles as well as polymer aerogel products. The silica particles can be incorporated in a range of solid and liquid products post-synthesis, translating many of the properties from the pure form into traditional products.

The global silica aerogel industry is competitive with major companies involved in continuous product innovation and R&D activities. Key players include Aspen Aerogels Inc., Cabot Corporation, Aerogel Technologies and several Chinese companies like Nano High-Tech and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech. Aspen Aerogels is the global leader in this industry, with revenue of over 115.34 Million USD in 2016, namely 49.97% of the total market.

Global Silica Aerogel market size will increase to 830 Million US$ by 2025, from 250 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silica Aerogel.

This report researches the worldwide Silica Aerogel market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Silica Aerogel breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Aspen Aerogels

Cabot Corporation

Aerogel Technologies

Nano High-Tech

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech

Active Aerogels

Enersens

Jios Aerogel Corporation

Insulgel High-Tech

Guizhou Aerospace

Green Earth Aerogel Technologies (GEAT)

Silica Aerogel Breakdown Data by Type

Blanket

Particle

Panel

Silica Aerogel Breakdown Data by Application

Building Insulation

Aerospace & Defence Materials

Transportation

Oil & Gas Consumables

Silica Aerogel Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Silica Aerogel Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

