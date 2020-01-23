Significant Growth Foreseen by Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market During 2018 – 2025

Pluripotent stem cells are embryonic stem cells that have the potential to form all adult cell types and help in repairing of damaged tissues in the human body. An induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, are taken from any tissue (usually skin or blood) from a child or an adult and is genetically modified to behave like pluripotent stem cells or embryonic stem cells.
iPSCs market is in emerging state mainly due to its ability to make any cell or tissue the body might need to encounter wide range of diseases like diabetes, spinal cord injury, leukaemia or heart disease, these cells can potentially be customized to provide a perfect genetic match for any patient.
In 2018, the global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Fujifilm Holding Corporation
Astellas Pharma
Fate Therapeutics
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
ViaCyte
Celgene Corporation
Aastrom Biosciences
Acelity Holdings
StemCells
Japan Tissue Engineering
Organogenesis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hepatocytes
Fibroblasts
Keratinocytes
Amniotic Cells
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Academic Research
Drug Development And Discovery
Toxicity Screening
Regenerative Medicine
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.