Signal Intelligence Market 2019-2023: Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis, Segments and Global Trends

Signal Intelligence Market Synopsis:

Increase in criminal activities and terrorist attacks has increased the demand for enhanced safety measures and surveillance, especially in public areas. The military, defense & aerospace, or any other civil sector requires a fast and secure method to various tasks associated with security, surveillance, criminal investigation, and operation monitoring. Signal intelligence plays a crucial role in a number of security and surveillance applications.

The global Signal Intelligence Market a reached USD 11.85 billion in 2017; it is estimated to reach a market value of USD 15.81 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period 2018–2023.

Increasing crime rate and terrorist attacks worldwide and increasing government spending in developing advanced and secured infrastructure for defense and military sector are some of the prime factors impacting the growth of the signal intelligence market. The market faces connectivity issues with devices which do not use radio-frequency transmissions; this is one of the major challenges in the signal intelligence market. However, the high manufacturing cost of signal intelligence products is expected to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Development in artificial intelligence can create various growth opportunities for the market to grow exponentially in the coming years. Also, increasing demand for drones for surveillance applications is also expected to drive the market of signal intelligence in the coming years. Drones are gaining popularity and witnessing increased adoption by the military and defense sector to implement communications, surveillance and law enforcement practices. However, due to privacy concern of the citizens, governments of various countries such as India still face regulations issues to allow drones to be deployed for surveillance purposes in the public areas, which is expected to limit the market of drones for surveillance application in the country. However, developed countries such as U.S, Canada, the UK, and France are developing drones with high altitude capacity and making them technically advanced for surveillance and communication applications.

Major Key Players:

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Thales, Raytheon

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries

SAAB

Mercury Systems

Rolta India

Rheinmetall

Systematic A/S

Harris



Recent Developments:

January 2019: BAE Systems plc invested in developing software-based signal intelligence solutions, targeting airborne customers worldwide. Software-defined signal intelligence is expected to benefit airborne in analyzing third-party communication signals and sending them to the airborne platform in real-time after modification.

September 2018: Lockheed Martin collaborated with the US Air Force in order to upgrade signal intelligence capabilities for distributed common ground systems, and the air force intelligence, and surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems.

Segmentation:

The global signal intelligence market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the market has been segmented into electronics intelligence, communication intelligence, and foreign instrumentation signal intelligence (FISINT).

By vertical, the market has been classified into land-based, airborne, naval, and space among others.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The market for signals intelligence is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of signals intelligence market has been studied for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacifc), and the rest of the world (including the Middle East & Africa, and South America).

North America was leading the signals intelligence market in 2018. North America is an established region in terms of advanced infrastructure support— widely known for being an early adopter of new technology. Increasing government support for military and defense security & surveillance applications, development of Internet and communication platforms, and presence of key players such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon among others are some prime factors for the growth of signals intelligence in this region. The US followed by Canada are the leading market of signal intelligence.

Europe held second-largest share of the global signals intelligence market in 2018. The UK dominated the market, followed by Russia, Germany, and France. Increasing security concerns especially in public areas due to increasing crime rates and terrorist attacks has developed a need for advanced security intelligence solutions in the region. Development in AI and connected technologies is expected to propel the development of security infrastructure for law enforcement agencies and the defense sector, which is expected to significantly impact the signal intelligence market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR. China accounted for the highest market share of the Asia-Pacific signals intelligence market in 2018. China controls multiple signal intelligence stations in the country and examines signals coming from countries such as Russia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia. The country is equipped with a strong network communication infrastructure. Whereas, South Korea, followed by India is projected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Military & defense sector

Law enforcement agencies

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.3 Research objectives

2.4 Markets Structure



List of Tables

Table 1 Signals Intelligence Market, By Region, 2018–2023

Table 2 North America: Signals Intelligence Market, By Country, 2018–2023

Table 3 Europe: Signals Intelligence Market, By Country, 2018–2023



List of Figures

Figure 1 The Global Signals Intelligence Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis of The Global Signals Intelligence Market



