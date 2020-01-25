Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market incremental opportunity of more than US$ 200 Mn between 2017 and 2025

Global sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing adoption of therapies, growing awareness regarding the sickle cell disease treatment in MEA region. “Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” is the new report published by Persistence Market Research for the projected period of 8-years, i.e. 2017-2025. According to this report, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0 % in terms of value during the forecast period to reach US$ 584.0 Mn by 2025. There is an increased opportunity of the development of the global sickle cell disease treatment market due to drug approvals and drugs in the pipeline which are expected to enter the market in the coming five years.

Request for Report Methodology @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16099

On the basis of drug type, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is segmented into hydroxyurea, antibiotics, pain-relieving medications, and Others. The hydroxyurea segment is likely to be accounted for 38.7 % market revenue share in 2017, which is expected to increase to 35.7% by 2025 end. This drug type is expected to account for a high revenue contribution in the global sickle cell disease treatment market as compared to other drug types over the forecast period. Hydroxyurea product is expected to be the second attractive drug type segment in sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 1.2.

On the basis of disease type, the global sickle cell disease treatment market is segmented into sickle cell anemia, sickle hemoglobin C disease, and sickle beta thalassemia. Sickle cell anemia is expected to be the most lucrative among all disease type segment of sickle cell disease treatment market, with attractiveness index of 1.8. Sickle Beta Thalassemia is expected to be the second attractive drug type segment in sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 0.7.

This segment include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to witness a significant rise in revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the increasing direct procurement of drugs by governments to ensure availability in hospital pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies is expected to be the most lucrative among all distribution channels of sickle cell disease treatment market, with attractiveness index of 2.5. Retail pharmacies is expected to be the second largest distribution channels of sickle cell disease treatment market, with market attractiveness index of 0.4

Five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA are covered in this report. MEA regions are pegged to represent the most lucrative markets, owing to the high prevalent cases of sickle cell diseases. The MEA sickle cell disease treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1 % in terms of value over the forecast period. Growing awareness and adoption of treatment for sickle cell disease in India and in the APAC region is expected to create a sizeable opportunity for the players in this market.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16099