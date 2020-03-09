SiC Fibres Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2026 | Future Market Insights

Global SiC Fiber Market: Overview

SiC fiber is primarily composed of SiC crystallites and anamorphous blend of carbon, silicon and oxygen. SiC fiber excellent mechanical properties such high strength, modulus and chemical properties such as resistance to chemical attack and oxidation. Its high strength properties makes SiC an exceptional material for reinforcing composites such as polymer, ceramic, titanium and metal. Ceramic matrix composites widely uses SiC as reinforcing fibres for high temperature applications such as the components required gas turbine engines handling up to 2700°F. The SiC are available in continuous fiber type also called as tow and whiskers which are called short fibres. Also, available in various SiC grades which differ in electrical properties, surface treated SiC grades are also widely used depending on the required properties to be adopted in the final product. Poly-vinyl acetate, poly-vinyl alcohol, epoxy are used in surface treatment of SiC fiber. The global SiC fiber market is expected to grow significantly at a higher rate with the increasing adoption of SiC fibres in the various composites used in aerospace, nuclear, chemical manufacturing and other applications.

Global SiC Fiber Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The exceptional SiC fiber properties such as high tensile strength, toughness, high stiffness, high temperature resistance, resistance under chemical attacks makes SiC the material ideal for industrial uses. The global SiC fiber market is primarily driven by the increasing composite matrix manufacturers. The growth in the prepreg industries fuels the global SiC fiber market since they are widely used in ceramic composites.

Global SiC Fiber Market: Segmentation

On the basis of fiber type, SiC fiber market is segmented into:-

Continuous fiber

Whiskers

On the basis of commercial availability of product form, SiC fiber market is segmented into:-

Tow form

Woven form

On the basis of matrix composite type, SiC fiber market is segmented into:-

Polymer Matrix Composite (PMC)

Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)

Metal Matric Composite (MMC)

On the basis of application, SiC fiber market is segmented into:-

Power Generation

Nuclear

Aerospace

Defense

Others

Global SiC Fiber Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global SiC fiber market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In terms of value Europe and North America holds majority of the share in global SiC fiber market and are anticipated to record stable growth during the forecast period. Next in line is APEJ, especially China, Taiwan, South Korea and India, to account for major share in Asian region. The SiC fiber market is expected to grow in Japan, Latin America followed by MEA in terms of consumption. Overall the global market for SiC fiber is projected to record significantly higher growth during the forecast period.

